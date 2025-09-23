Dallas County Owners Saved $355 Million in Taxable Value by Appealing with O’Connor

2025 Dallas County commercial property % reduction by O'Connor in taxable value by value range 2025 Dallas County single family % reduction by O'Connor

O'Connor discusses how Dallas County owners saved $355 Million in taxable value by appealing with our services.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Property values across Texas have been soaring for the past decade, with each year compounding on the last. One of the worst hit areas is the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. In 2025, both commercial and residential properties in Dallas County added to their staggering growth. While Tarrant, Denton, and Collin counties have all been growing exponentially, Dallas County remains the crown jewel in the area and is one of the premier counties in Texas.While not deployed to the extent of places like Fort Bend or Travis counties, Dallas has seen a giant upswing in property tax appeals. These have helped bite into the aggressive values handed out by the Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD). While all property tax appeals are a net-positive, they are not all created equal. Many taxpayers across Dallas County are turning to experts to help them fight, and we at O’Connor are among them. In this article, we will see how well taxpayers did in lowering their taxes, along with how O’Connor clients did.Homeowners That Signed up with O’Connor Saved Double the AverageDCAD estimated that 28% of all homes in the county were overvalued, which was a stark difference from 52% being overvalued in 2024. This does put DCAD’s values into serious question and property tax appeals were able to find purchase in 2025. After an initial assessment of $291.04 billion in taxable value for all homes combined, this was decreased 1.1% by appeals to $287.81 billion. The largest category of home value by far was homes worth between $250,000 and $500,000, which equaled out to $104 billion after a small cut of 0.6%. Homes assessed at over $1.5 million made up the second-largest category with $68.67 billion after falling 2%. Homes under $250,000 were cut by 0.5%, while those worth $500,000 to $750,000 dropped 1%. When homeowners used O’Connor, they were able to reduce their taxable value by 2.5%, which was more than double that of the county number. We managed to help our clients shave $120.68 million from their home values when all was settled.While Dallas County boasted a lot of high-dollar property, this did not necessarily translate into enormous size. When looked at by square footage, we can see that the majority of value came from homes between 2,000 and 3,999 square feet. These modest homes were assessed at $113.67 billion combined, after appeals worked their magic for a reduction of 1.1%. Homes under 2,000 square feet were not far behind, with a combined total of $109.07 billion after a decrease of 0.7%. $38.96 billion was tied up in homes measured from 4,000 to 5,999 square feet, after a deduction of 1.8%. The largest homes in the county accounted for $11.49 billion, after a solid cut of 1.9%.Dallas County is unique when it comes to when value was constructed. Usually, one timeframe dominates the others, often those built between 2001 and 2020. In Dallas County, this value is spread evenly over many timeframes. 2001 to 2020 was the second-largest timeframe, accounting for 24.3%, or $69.89 billion after a reduction of 1.4%. Homes built before 1960 had the highest value at $72.19 billion, after receiving a cut of 1.1%. Those built between 1961 and 1980 were in third place with $67.26 billion, while those constructed from 1981 to 2000 accounted for $62.97 billion. These got appeal reductions of .8% and .9% respectively. New construction was the smallest contributor, but still got the highest cut by percentage with 2%.Dallas Business Owners Saved 14.2% in Taxable Value with O’ConnorDallas is known as one of the business capitals of the world, and that is reflected in the value of commercial property spread around the whole area. DCAD assessed all commercial property with a combined value of $156.15 billion in 2025, an increase of 15.1% from 2024. Dedicated property tax appeals were able to knock this down 9.4%, giving some relief. Like most of Texas, the overwhelming amount of value came from businesses worth over $1.5 million. $116.93 billion was assessed to these properties after a strong slicing of 10.2% thanks to protesting. Those worth $1 million to $1.5 million got an appeal reduction of 6.4%, which translated into a total of $17.10 billion. While smaller businesses did not contribute much to the whole, they still landed solid cuts to balance out the increases put forward by DCAD. Commercial properties that were helped by O’Connor saw a reduction to the total of 14.2%. Properties worth over $1.5 million got a giant slice of 17.1%. In total, our clients were able to reduce their value by $234.05 million.Like all major Texas counties, the majority of commercial value in Dallas comes from apartments, which accounted for $69.20 billion after a reduction of 10.8%. Offices easily took second place with $32.57 after a good decrease of 8.2% thanks to protests. Retail was in a distant third with $13.66 after dropping 7.4%. Raw land was worth a solid amount, showing how valuable property is as a whole in Dallas County. This achieved a total of $11.51 billion, which was after a cut of $3.9%. The fastest-growing category was hotels, and they likewise received the larger reduction according to percentage. Hotels saw a slice of 14.3%, bringing their total to $5.45 billion.Unlike homes, commercial property in Dallas County was a little more lopsided when it came to the timeframe of construction. Those built between 2001 and 2020 were in the lead with $46.35 billion, which was after an enormous reduction of 32.8%. Those built between 1981 and 2000 were not far behind, receiving a giant reduction of 30.4% to finish with $42.97 billion. Older construction was worth less than it was for homes, but those built from 1961 to 1980 still managed to account for $24.05 billion after a reduction of 17%. New construction saw the largest growth, of course, but was slowed somewhat by a cut of 6.8%, which brought the total to $9.65 billion. The “other” category is for empty land and buildings currently under construction.Dallas Offices Reduced 11.7% by O’ConnorOffices are one of the commercial properties that tend to skew older. The largest block in value was from offices built between 1981 and 2000, which totaled $15.05 billion after a solid reduction of 8.9%. $4.80 million came from offices constructed between 1961 and 1980, which was after a savings of 6.1%. The traditional stronghold of 2001 to 2020 was in second place with $9.23 billion, which was the result of a reduction of 6.8%. There were a lot of new office construction and these offices accounted for $2.20 billion. O’Connor was able to easily beat the county number with a general cut of 11.7%. The1981 to 2000 timeframe also received a reduction of 14.5% thanks to the efforts of our clients. Office owners enrolled with us saved $37.2% in value.DCAD broke down all offices into only two subtypes. Medical offices were the smaller of the two, accounting for $3.84 after a decrease of 3.2%. Low-rise offices were more substantial in the combined total and in the value cut. After dropping 8.9%, these offices were valued at $28.73 billion. Low-rise offices that were represented by O’Connor saved 12.2%.$5 Million in Taxable Value Reduced for WarehousesWarehouses are usually the most stable form of commercial property there is, as they are always needed in any economy. Dallas County had a strong warehouse base, with a combined total of $8.65 billion after a good reduction of 9.2%. When broken down by age of construction, warehouses tended to follow the same pattern as other properties. The most valuable timeframe was between 1981 and 2000, which totaled $3.33 billion after a decrease of 9.6%. Those built between 2001 and 2020 followed with $2.38 billion after a cut of 4.8%. Following a large reduction of 10.2%, warehouses constructed between 1961 and 1980 totaled $1.95 billion. O’Connor clients saw even greater savings, with an overall value deduction of 9.7%. In total, our warehouse clients were able to knock $6.12 million off of their taxable value.Like offices, DCAD decided to classify warehouses into only two subtypes. Office/showroom warehouses were the larger of the two and had a combined worth of $8.65 billion, after tallying a cut of 9.7%. Mini warehouses, were fittingly smaller, at $1.82 billion. These small warehouses were blessed with a big cut of 7%.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

