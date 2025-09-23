Police on life sentence for killer of former Richmond municipal manager

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, welcomes the double life sentence handed down by the Pietermaritzburg High Court to hitman Sabelo Phewa.

Sabelo Phewa was convicted of the murder of Sibusiso Sithole, who was the municipal manager for the Richmond Local Municipality.

Sithole was shot and killed at the Richmond Licensing Office in 2017 while on his way to attend a meeting with the then council to discuss issues he was investigating. He was, at the time, investigating fraud and corruption involving tenders and kickbacks in the municipality.

The SAPS political killings task team took over investigations in 2018 and this led to the arrest of Sabelo Phewa. The firearm found in his possession at the time of his arrest was found to be linked to several other murders, including that of Amos Ngcobo, whose wife had ordered his hit. The wife turned state witness and was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

Today, Sabelo Phewa was sentenced as follows:

Murder of municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole – life imprisonment

Murder of Amos Ngcobo – life imprisonment

Attempted murder of police officers at the time when they were effecting his arrest – 5 years’ imprisonment

Possession of an unlicensed firearm – 15 years’ imprisonment

Unlawful possession of ammunition – 5 years’ imprisonment

“Well done to the SAPS political killings task team for cracking this case and ensuring a lengthy conviction for the hitman. Through this case, we were able to link and solve other cases such as the murder of Amos Ngcobo. The number of life sentences secured by the task team is now more than 30 life sentences secured for several hitmen and hit orderers. Well done and may you continue to provide answers and closure to other families,” concluded General Fannie Masemola.

Enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808

Colonel Robert Netshiunda

Cell: 082 569 7629

#GovZAUpdates