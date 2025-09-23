VetCS Expands Into Equine Market With Science-Backed CBD and Supplement Line

VetCS logo – a veterinarian-founded, woman-owned animal health company based in Colorado.

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetCS , a veterinarian-founded and woman-owned animal health company, is gaining attention across Colorado for its science-backed CBD and supplement products for dogs, cats, and horses. Every product is formulated by veterinarians, made in Colorado, and rooted in clinical research.The company was founded with one goal in mind: to bring professional standards to pet wellness. VetCS combines veterinary expertise, peer-reviewed studies, and Colorado-grown hemp to help animals struggling with anxiety, inflammation, mobility issues, and chronic pain."There is a lot of noise in the CBD space," said Dr. Chelsea Luedke, DVM, CEO and co-founder of VetCS. "What makes us different is our clinical background, transparency, and results. We create products we would use on our own animals."After strong results in the dog and cat market, VetCS is now expanding its equine product line. Their offerings are designed for stress, performance recovery, and joint support in horses, and are being used by horse owners and veterinary professionals across the western U.S.The expansion comes at a time when the global pet supplement market is rapidly growing, with increasing demand for natural, science-based solutions. Horse owners in particular are turning to products that provide measurable benefits for mobility, joint health, and overall wellness. By combining CBD with proven ingredients, VetCS is positioning itself at the intersection of veterinary science and modern consumer expectations.The company also has deep roots in Colorado. With connections to Colorado State University and a growing retail presence in the region, VetCS is actively partnering with local feed stores, clinics, and boutique pet retailers to make high-quality, research-based supplements more widely available. Nearly half of VetCS’s customers are repeat buyers, a rate well above industry averages and a signal of the trust the brand has built through consistent quality and results."We are proud to be a Colorado company helping animals live better lives," said Trish Wilhelm, RVT, COO and co-founder."We are seeing real transformations in pets and horses who had tried everything else."Looking ahead, VetCS plans to expand distribution beyond Colorado into new regions across the Rocky Mountain West and beyond. The company is also investing in education and outreach to veterinarians, retailers, and horse owners to ensure supplements are used safely and effectively. With strong early traction and a commitment to research-driven innovation, VetCS is poised to pla2qy a leading role in the future of animal wellness.VetCS products are available online at www.vetcs.com , and the team continues building new wholesale and distributor relationships throughout the Rocky Mountain region.Media ContactRiley King – Marketing ManagerVetCSPhone: (800) 840-5730Email: info@vetcs.comWebsite: www.vetcs.com About VetCSVetCS is a veterinarian-founded, woman-owned animal health company based in Colorado. The company develops science-backed CBD and supplement products for dogs, cats, and horses, formulated by licensed veterinarians and a registered veterinary technician. Rooted in clinical research and supported by studies at Colorado State University, VetCS is dedicated to bringing professional standards, transparency, and consistency to pet wellness. All products are made in the U.S. with Colorado-grown hemp and are trusted by pet owners, veterinary professionals, and retailers across the country.

