Tourism service arrangements and safety reminders during typhoon signal No. 8 or above

MACAU, September 23 - 【MGTO】Promotional video “Safety Tips for Travelers in Macao During Typhoon Season”

According to information provided by Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG), typhoon signal No. 8 will soon be hoisted in Macao. Upon issuance of typhoon signal No. 8, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will notify Macao residents in other destinations and visitors in Macao by mobile text about typhoon signal No. 8 in effect and the suspension of all public transportation services during typhoon signal No. 8 or above in Macao. MGTO urges visitors to stay in a safe place and avoid going out while paying close attention to the latest updates and civil protection information on Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG)’s website: https://www.smg.gov.mo/en and Government Information Bureau’s website: https://www.gcs.gov.mo/news/home/en , or by downloading the mobile app named “Macao Civil Protection Info”. They may also obtain the latest weather news reposted on MGTO’s website and platforms on social media. Tourism Hotline (2833 3000) remains in service 24 hours a day.

Given that Typhoon Ragasa is expected to create a severer impact on Macao, the Government has come to the decision that all casinos will be closed upon issuance of typhoon signal No. 8. MGTO’s Tourist Information counters will also suspend operations while the Macao Grand Prix Museum as well as the Tourist Information counter and exhibition hall of the Ritz Building will be closed temporarily. Visitors’ kind attention is appreciated.