Maximum civil defence effort mobilised for Super Typhoon Ragasa to ensure public safety

MACAU, September 23 - The Secretary for Security and Commander of Joint Civil Protection Operations, Mr Wong Sio Chak, gave a briefing – when Typhoon Signal No.8 was hoisted – with updates regarding Macao’s response to Super Typhoon Ragasa.

He emphasised the civil defence team has been fully deployed for the implementation of preventive and contingency measures, prioritising protection of lives and minimisation of any impacts from the typhoon.

Residents and visitors are urged to remain vigilant and comply with official instructions.

According to an Executive Order, Macao entered a “State of Immediate Prevention” at 1pm today, and operations at the Civil Protection Operations Centre were fully activated.

Typhoon Signal No.8 was issued at 5pm, and a ‘Red’ storm surge warning was issued at 6pm.

Super Typhoon Ragasa is expected to approach the Pearl River Estuary in the early hours of Wednesday (24 September), potentially passing within 100 kilometres of Macao with sustained hurricane-force winds exceeding level 12, accompanied by prolonged torrential rain, and thunderstorms.

The “evacuation plan for low-lying areas in case of storm surges during typhoon periods” commenced at 1pm, with 17 emergency shelters becoming operational since then. By 5pm today, 2,439 individuals from 7,905 households were evacuated, with 503 people from 987 households pending evacuation. A total of 230 residents from 78 households declined evacuation but confirmed they were safe and staying in more elevated areas.

Boundary crossing services at the Macao checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge were closed at 3pm. The Border Gate, Qingmao, and Zhuhai-Macao Cross-border Industrial Zone checkpoints suspended operations at 7pm. Hengqin Port’s services for pedestrian travellers were suspended from 7pm, with crossings restricted to vehicular traffic.

Regarding road transport infrastructure, the city’s 27 low-lying public car parks were closed at 6.30pm. The four Macao-Taipa bridges and the Lotus Bridge were also closed at 6.30pm. The lower deck of Sai Van Bridge is open for light vehicles and cars with special permits, but will close immediately upon Typhoon Signal No.9 being issued.

The Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau forecasts a high likelihood of Typhoon Signal No.10 between 4am and 6am on Wednesday, with flooding in the Inner Harbour reaching a height of 1.5 metres to 2.5 metres.

As of 4.30pm today, a total of 181 individuals had utilised emergency shelters.