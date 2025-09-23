【Expand international markets】Experience Macao Roadshow in Lisbon culminates in success and manifests Macao’s glamorous “tourism +”

MACAU, September 23 - 【MGTO】Roadshow culminates in success in Lisbon

The five-day Experience Macao Roadshow in Lisbon culminated in success in the evening of 21 September in Lisbon. Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in collaboration with the Lisbon City Council and the Cultural Equipment and Animation Management Company (“Lisbon Culture”) (EGEAC), the Experience Macao Roadshow in Lisbon was integrated into the Street Festivals, an annual festivity organized by the Lisbon City Council. The roadshow featured a kaleidoscope of distinctive themed zones and colorful performances which attracted many residents and visitors in Lisbon, widening Macao’s appeal as an ideal destination for Portuguese and European visitors in pursuit of international visitor markets.

Roadshow engages nearly 44,000 spectators

The Experience Macao Roadshow in Lisbon was held at the emblematic Commerce Square in Lisbon. Incorporated with technology in design, the roadshow featured the booths run by Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau and the six integrated resort enterprises. It was a splendid showcase of Macao’s unique strengths and vibrant scene of “tourism +”. The Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin also promoted double-destination travel to Macao and Hengqin at its booth. A range of wonderful performances was staged at the roadshow including Fado performance, “Light of Macao” dance show, colorful performances brought by the Street Festivals, as well as the drone show. The roadshow attracted close to 44,000 spectators. Many residents and visitors took pictures and checked in on social media, experiencing Macao’s vibrant ambience that ignited greater intentions to visit Macao.

“Going out, bringing in” initiatives draw European visitors to Macao

MGTO and Abreu, a famous travel platform in Portugal, partner in launching a variety of special travel offers such as Macao tourism products and products for double-destination travel to Macao and the Chinese mainland, Japan, Korea and Hong Kong, to maximize the appeal and draw more European visitors to Macao. Available until February 2026, the special offers are promoted on different social media and other sales platforms as well.

Destination branding radiates from Lisbon to Europe

Through a variety of innovative promotions, the Experience Macao Roadshow in Lisbon was held along with other promotional initiatives conducted by MGTO in Portugal and Europe, to raise the diverse destination profile. The event also fostered tourism and cultural exchange between Macao and Portugal, fueling Macao’s continuous endeavor to tap into the European visitor market.

Deepen cooperation with Lisbon’s travel trade

The Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (APAVT) will convene its National Congress 2025 in Macao this December. Early-stage preparations have unfolded in advance. Together with Macao’s travel trade delegates, MGTO and APAVT leveraged the opportunity to engage in further discussions, forging ahead with subsequent preparations and exploring the potential of strengthening cooperation between tourism operators from both sides. The exchange facilitated Macao’s reach into Portuguese, Spanish and European visitor markets.

MGTO also held a work meeting with the Cultural Equipment and Animation Management Company (“Lisbon Culture”). Besides continuing the arrangements for performance troupes from both sides to join the Festivities of Lisbon and the Parade for Celebration of Chinese New Year in Macao, the two entities will expand the possibilities of collaboration in other forms that enable widening of Macao’s destination marketing among Portuguese residents and visitors in Lisbon.

Visit distinctive attractions in Portugal

During the roadshow, MGTO arranged for a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to pay a familiarization visit to many distinctive tourism attractions in Portugal, including Fátima — a place of pilgrimage for Catholics, Óbidos — a UNESCO Creative City of Literature, Cascais and Nazaré, for a window onto the latest tourism development in Portugal, which will serve as significant reference for development of Sino-Portuguese multi-destination tourism products in the future.