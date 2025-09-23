Baby Drinks Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2031 | Demand and Growth Opportunities

Increase in the number of working professionals, rise high nutrition content in baby drinks, change in lifestyle, increase in disposable income of people.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baby drinks market size was generated $30.96 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $67.10 billion by 2031, and manifesting with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in the number of working professionals, rise high nutrition content in baby drinks, change in lifestyle, and increase in disposable income of people in the emerging economies drive the growth of the global baby drinks market. However, drop in the global birth rate and food safety concerns and hinders the market growth. On the contrary, the introduction of baby drinks, free from ingredients, such as added sugar, sodium, and preservatives, and use of certified organic milk in the infant formula create new opportunities in the coming years.Download PDF Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 290+ Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2333 Baby drinks comprise infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte, which are consumed by infants and toddlers. The infant formula segment accounts for the highest share in the baby drinks market. Infant formula products contain the necessary nutrients and vitamins, which are necessary for the growth and development of the baby. Physicians recommend the use of infant formula as an alternative to breastmilk. Babies can be fed at convenience, which makes it easier for working mothers.The market is driven by factors such as high nutrition content in baby drinks, change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, and increase in disposable income of people in the emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, and others. These factors provide baby drinks market opportunities for growth.Presently, consumers have become more health-conscious and prefer minimally-processed foods and natural drinks for their babies. Thus, the introduction of baby drinks, free from ingredients, such as added sugar, sodium, and preservatives is expected to provide potential opportunities for manufacturers of baby drinks. The manufacturers are focused on organic contents by removing the genetically modified ingredients (GMOs), synthetic pesticides, and fertilizers, in the feeds of cows. Thus, the milk used in the infant formula is certified as organic, which is anticipated to further fuel the growth of the market.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-drinks-market/purchase-options The baby drinks market segments are on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte. By application, the market is segmented into <6 months, 6-12 months, 12-36 months, and >36 months. By distribution channel, the industry are broadly classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, convenience stores, online channel, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the Europe region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2333 Leading players of the global baby drinks industry analyzed in the research include Arla Foods amba, Verwaltung Hipp GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG (Hipp), Bobbie, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Abbott Laboratories, Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, and Holle Baby Food GmBH.Trending Reports:U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-baby-infant-formula-market-A10849 Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-baby-infant-formula-market Canada Baby Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canada-baby-food-market

