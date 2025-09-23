Annual National Round Table on UNSCR 1540 to Take Place in Issyk-Kul

Bishkek, 16 September 2025 – The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek (POiB), in co-operation with the OSCE Secretariat, OSCE CPC project in support of the implementation of UNSCR 1540 (2004), funded by the EU through UNODA and the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, is convening the Annual National Round Table on the Coordination of the Implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540 (2004). The event will take place from 16 to 19 September 2025 in the Issyk-Kul region.

The Round Table is organized within the framework of the POiB project “Strengthening National Capacities to Implement Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Commitments.” It highlights the long-standing partnership between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the OSCE in advancing non-proliferation and arms control objectives, in line with the country’s international obligations.

The high-level event will bring together representatives of government institutions, the interagency working group on UNSCR 1540, national experts, and international partners. Discussions will focus on strengthening interagency coordination, improving the national legislative and regulatory framework, and enhancing institutional capacities to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

Participants will review progress under the current National Action Plan (2022–2025), reflect on achievements and challenges, and identify priorities for the next phase (2026–2030). In a broader context, the Round Table will serve as a platform to exchange good practices, assess existing gaps, and explore opportunities for further international support in fulfilling Kyrgyzstan’s non-proliferation commitments.

Their contributions of experts will provide valuable international perspectives and foster the exchange of best practices, lessons learned, and avenues for enhanced cooperation in implementing UNSCR 1540 and related instruments, including the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention and the Chemical Weapons Convention.

By providing a structured forum for dialogue, the Round Table contributes to the effective implementation of UNSCR 1540 and reinforces the joint commitment of the Kyrgyz Republic, the OSCE, and international partners to regional and global security.