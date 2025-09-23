Centre for Verification of Deactivated Firearms opens in Tuzla with OSCE support

Tuzla, 23 September 2025 - Ambassador Rick Holtzapple, Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, attended the official opening ceremony of the Centre for Verification of Deactivated Firearms at the Ministry of Interior of Tuzla Canton.

The opening of this state-of-the-art facility, developed under the OSCE’s project “Addressing Security and Safety Risks of Illegal Possession, Misuse and Trafficking of SALW and their Ammunition in BiH,” marks a milestone in strengthening public safety and security for BiH citizens. Equipped with advanced equipment provided through the Project, the Centre will enable BiH law enforcement agencies to more effectively verify and certify deactivated firearms, preventing their criminal misuse.

“The Centre is not only a contribution to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s security but also a vital step in enhancing safety and security across Europe. For communities and businesses across the country, this means greater trust and stronger security in homes and neighborhoods”, Ambassador Holtzapple emphasized. He highlighted the value of the progress achieved thanks to the Mission’s longstanding partnership with the Ministry of Interior and the Police Administration of Tuzla Canton.

Mr. Dževad Korman, Director of the Police Administration of Tuzla Canton thanked for the support of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina and donor countries, through which the necessary financial resources were secured for the construction and equipping of the Center with the most modern equipment for verifying deactivated firearms. “This will enable the Police Administration to consistently implement the Law on Weapons and Ammunition in the Tuzla Canton,” he added.

Representatives of Germany, France, Czech Republic and U.S. also attended the ceremony, providing indispensable financial support for the creation of the Centre.

Lieutenant Colonel (GS) Marc Abendroth, German Defense Attaché in Bosnia and Herzegovina, on behalf of the donors underlined: "We are proud to back this OSCE initiative, which strengthens the capacities of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s institutions, making the country safer and more secure." He added that Bosnia and Herzegovina and partner countries can implement the German-French Western Balkan roadmaps framework and together strengthen European safety and security.

The Centre contributes to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s implementation of the OSCE’s long-standing principles in arms control and co-operative security, while reaffirming the OSCE’s commitment to helping the country reduce small arms risks and strengthen stability at home, in the region, and across the wider OSCE area.

Ongoing Mission support to BiH also includes study visits, joint training, and practical exchanges to expand verification capabilities nationwide. Moreover, the Mission continues to work with authorities to harmonize firearms laws across all jurisdictions in Bosnia and Herzegovina and fully integrate them with international standards.