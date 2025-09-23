Dunbrook Associates Honored as 2025 ThreeBestRated Financial Advisor for Empowering Families to Thrive, Not Just Survive
Based in Barrie, Dunbrook Associates has solidified a strong reputation as a premier financial advisory firm, consistently helping clients turn their financial aspirations into reality. Their ongoing commitment to tailored financial planning and innovative tax strategies has earned CEO and Head of Financial Planning, Chris Arthur, the ThreeBestRated® award for 2025.
This recognition is more than an accolade. It’s a reflection of the firm’s dedication to empowering clients with strategic, well-informed advice. With an unwavering client-first approach to financial strategy, Dunbrook Associates serves as a steadfast partner for individuals and families navigating life’s most significant milestones.
Chris expresses, “It is obviously great to be recognized for this award. It is really a validation of all the hard work that our team has been putting in over the years. So I thank my team at Dunbrook Associates. This award wouldn't have happened without them.”
“Also, a big thank you to the ThreeBestRated® team for taking the time to learn more about Dunbrook Associates, really understanding what we do, and then for choosing us as top in the business.”
Beyond Wealth; It’s About Families
At Dunbrook Associates, financial planning goes well beyond spreadsheets. It’s about creating intergenerational client relationships that endure.
Originally a real estate agent, Chris recognized the inherent challenge of building enduring relationships in a field driven by short-term transactions. Seeking to create a more lasting impact on clients’ lives and establish more meaningful connections with families, he made the strategic decision to transition into financial services.
Since then, Chris Arthur, along with his exceptional team, has cultivated a loyal and expanding client base, built on trust and long-term commitment. Over recent years, Dunbrook Associates has become a cornerstone of financial guidance for Barrie area families steering through life’s key turning points.
Chris adds, “I really like the role of being a financial adviser in terms of helping families over a very, very long period of time. In fact, with the firm today, we've had some families with us for over three decades, and some families span over 20 family members. And we're working with their grandparents and also their great-grandchildren. So I quite like that space of working with people, helping them accomplish their goals.”
Key Financial Challenges and Opportunities in Barrie: Insights from Chris Arthur, CEO of Dunbrook Associates
>> Increased Taxes
While the appreciation in property values over the past decade has been a generally positive development, it comes with its own set of financial challenges. As property values continue to climb, so do property taxes, which can significantly impact owners. This is especially true for secondary properties, such as rental or vacation homes, which often face higher tax burdens. The rising cost of property taxes places additional pressure on investors and property owners, necessitating proactive tax planning and innovative strategies.
>> Rising Inflation
Another concern is the persistent rise in inflation following the COVID-19 pandemic. As the cost of goods, particularly essentials like groceries continues to soar, many families are struggling to keep up with the increased expense. Chris Arthur shares that this inflation creates increased financial strain, making it more difficult for households to maintain their purchasing power year after year. The impact of rising costs underscores the need for families to adapt their financial strategies to preserve long-term stability.
“If you're budgeting year over year, assuming a modest 1.5% to 2% inflation rate, you may find yourself falling short in the long run—especially if current inflation trends persist. Rising inflation is definitely something to keep a close eye on.”
>> Importance of Long-Term Planning
Many individuals make the mistake of focusing solely on short-term financial goals, often prioritizing year-to-year tax strategies without considering the broader picture. Chris Arthur emphasizes that this narrow focus can leave opportunities untapped.
“What we've often seen from the big banks and the big firms here in Canada is not the same as a tailored approach from an independent firm, and there could be a lot of tax dollars left on the table.”
There’s a solution for this. Working with a skilled and specialized financial planning adviser.
“I can’t even count the number of times a client has said, ‘Oh, I should have done this x number of years ago.’ The first step is reaching out.”
The right financial expert will craft a strategic tax and investment plan tailored to current needs and future goals. By regularly reviewing and adjusting investment strategies, as well as recommending the most tax-efficient account withdrawals, clients can optimize their returns, potentially saving thousands in taxes over the years.
>> Tax-Effective Investment Strategies
Working with a forward-thinking strategist is not just about immediate gains; it’s about crafting a tailored investment plan for tax savings and sustained financial prosperity. Chris Arthur elaborates on tax-effective investment strategies that have the potential to save clients thousands of dollars in taxes, while helping them build long-term wealth.
>> Unlocking Full TFSA Potential
Many Canadians fail to leverage the full benefits of their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), often treating it as a simple high-interest savings account. When used strategically and invested according to goals and risk tolerance, the TFSA can become a powerful tool for long-term growth. A well-managed TFSA is a unique opportunity that allows investments to grow completely tax-free.
"This means an account can grow from, say, for example, $100,000 to $300,000 with no tax consequences. So it is a really interesting account type that we see used incorrectly at a lot of the firms around us. So I would say using the TFSA effectively is one big component.”
>> Diversification of Registered & Non-Registered Assets
Relying exclusively on registered accounts such as RRSPs, group RRSPs, RSPs, or LIRAs during retirement can have significant tax implications. By strategically diversifying between registered and non-registered assets, retirees can optimize their withdrawal strategy for greater flexibility, more tax-efficient withdrawals over time, and a reduced overall tax burden.
>> Adopting a Long-Term Approach
Partnering with a financial adviser who prioritizes a long-term financial perspective is crucial. By developing a decades-long strategy, individuals can save thousands in taxes, build financial security and ensure their wealth is preserved and passed to future generations.
About Chris Arthur & Dunbrook Associates
Chris Arthur is a respected financial advisor who holds the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM), Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), and Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designations. He is also recognized as a Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute (FCSI), a distinction awarded to elite advisors demonstrating exceptional leadership and dedication. With an in-depth understanding of financial markets, and a proven track record of outstanding results, Chris has become a highly trusted GTA advisor, proudly serving Barrie residents.
Under his leadership, Dunbrook Associates has grown from a team of two to a thriving group of ten, delivering tailored financial guidance for individuals, families, and businesses. Dunbrook Associates is the recipient of many awards, including:
>> Top 50 Financial Advisers by Wealth Professional
>> Top 50 Advisory Firms by Wealth Professional
>> Best Adviser in Barrie by Community Votes
>> Top Three Financial Advisors in Barrie and Toronto by ThreeBestRated®
Dunbrook Associates continues to focus on providing sophisticated, long-term tax solutions designed to create lasting financial impact. Looking forward, the firm remains dedicated to serving a select group of families across Barrie and the GTA. This specialized approach enables Dunbrook Associates to uphold exceptional standards of attention and care, building successful client relationships that endure.
“Kudos to our fantastic team here at Dunbrook Associates, and big thank you to our clients. We wouldn't have been able to accomplish any of that if it weren't for you.” — Chris.
