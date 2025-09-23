Supply Chain Risk Management Market to Hit $6.9 Bn by 2031, Growth at 9.2% CAGR

Resilient supply chains are no longer optional—they are the backbone of sustainable global business.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution, Services), by End Use Industry (Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Transportation and Logistics, Automotive, Other), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise), by Deployment (On Premise, Cloud): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031" The global supply chain risk management market size was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.The global supply chain risk management (SCRM) market is experiencing significant growth as organizations increasingly adopt solutions to mitigate disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions, cyber threats, natural disasters, and global pandemics. With rising complexity and globalization of supply networks, companies are investing in advanced technologies and strategies to enhance visibility, resilience, and agility across their supply chains.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47402 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀1. DriversRising frequency of supply chain disruptions, such as COVID-19 and trade conflicts, has fueled demand for SCRM solutions. Companies are prioritizing proactive risk identification and mitigation strategies to ensure business continuity.2. OpportunitiesThe integration of artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and big data analytics in risk monitoring presents new opportunities. These technologies enable real-time risk detection, predictive analytics, and secure data sharing, supporting smarter decision-making.3. RestraintsHigh implementation costs and lack of skilled professionals pose challenges. Small and medium enterprises often struggle to adopt advanced SCRM solutions due to budgetary constraints.4. TrendsA growing trend toward digital supply chains and sustainability is reshaping the market. Companies are increasingly incorporating ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) risks into supply chain risk frameworks.5. ChallengesCybersecurity threats and regulatory compliance complexities remain key challenges. As supply chains become more interconnected, the risk of data breaches and regulatory penalties increases.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A47402 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The supply chain risk management market overview is segmented by component (software, services), risk type (operational, financial, cybersecurity, geopolitical, environmental), deployment mode (cloud, on-premises), and end-use industry (manufacturing, healthcare, retail, logistics, energy, and others). Cloud-based solutions are witnessing strong adoption due to scalability and cost-effectiveness.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America dominates the supply chain risk management market due to the presence of leading solution providers, strict regulatory frameworks, and early adoption of advanced technologies. Growing awareness about cyber risks in supply chains further drives regional growth.Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to expanding manufacturing sectors, rising digitalization of supply chains, and heightened exposure to geopolitical risks. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are rapidly embracing digital SCRM platforms.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆:𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The market is moderately fragmented, with key players focusing on product innovation, mergers, and strategic partnerships. Major companies are expanding their offerings with AI-driven analytics, cloud-based risk monitoring, and integrated compliance solutions.Prominent players include Resilinc, SAP SE, Oracle, IBM, Riskmethods, Coupa Software, and Interos, all competing to provide advanced visibility and resilience solutions to global enterprises.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• Rising geopolitical tensions and natural disasters are accelerating demand for SCRM solutions.• AI, blockchain, and analytics are transforming supply chain risk management capabilities.• Cloud deployment is gaining traction due to flexibility and cost efficiency.• North America leads, while Asia-Pacific shows the fastest growth potential.• Cybersecurity remains one of the most critical challenges in global supply chains.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:Stealth Technology MarketLow Rolling Resistance Tire MarketAerodynamic MarketNew Energy Bus MarketIn-Vehicle Computer System MarketAutomotive Dyno MarketAutomotive PCV Valve Market

