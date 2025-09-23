Minister Dion George: High-Level Ocean of the Future Meeting

Topic: How can the G20 governments work towards energy and trade security through collective action in the sustainable ocean economy (with an emphasis on the just transition in the ocean)

Honourable Chairs, Excellencies, Distinguished Delegates, Partners,

I thank the United Nations Global Compact for convening this important dialogue. South Africa welcomes the opportunity to shape the future of the ocean economy at a time of both complexity and possibility.

As South Africa holds the presidency of the G20 in 2025, and I chair the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group, I bring a perspective rooted in national experience and global responsibility. Our theme this year, Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability, reminds us that a sustainable ocean economy cannot be achieved without justice, inclusion and resilience.

The UN Global Compact has shown that progress depends on bridging public and private strengths. Its Ten Principles, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, provide an ethical base for responsible business while guiding governments and companies to build resilient and sustainable economies. That partnership is more vital than ever.

The ocean is central to global energy and trade security. It connects continents, sustains billions of livelihoods, and offers both opportunity and resilience. In South Africa, we are unlocking ocean economy potential in marine transport, aquaculture, tourism and offshore resources, while embedding sustainability through stronger governance.

At the core of this work is Marine Spatial Planning. By allocating ocean space strategically, MSP ensures that competing uses can coexist while safeguarding ecosystems. It supports our priorities as G20 President by tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, expanding marine protected areas, and promoting sustainable aquaculture.

The sustainable ocean economy is inseparable from the just transition. Ecological gains must be pursued alongside reducing inequality and exclusion. Fisheries, aquaculture and tourism must evolve equitably, supporting small-scale fishers and coastal communities, creating jobs in eco-tourism and aquaculture, and protecting marine biodiversity.

Trade security also depends on the ocean. As Chair of the Djibouti Code of Conduct Jeddah Amendment, South Africa is advancing regional cooperation in the Western Indian Ocean to safeguard shipping routes. This includes tackling piracy, IUU fishing, illegal dumping and cyber threats. We are also greening our ports, improving efficiency, and promoting low-carbon shipping. Together with the Africa Blue Economy Strategy, these efforts show that secure and sustainable maritime transport is the backbone of trade security and a shared responsibility of governments and business.

South Africa’s Coastal Climate Change Adaptation Response Plan provides a national framework that integrates resilience, sustainability and equity. It mainstreams adaptation across planning, ensures access to marine resources for vulnerable groups, and aligns closely with UNGC Principles 7 to 9 and the G20 agenda.

The Plan promotes precautionary and technology-driven adaptation, elevates coastal resilience from a domestic priority to a global issue, and underscores the need for scaled-up climate finance, technology transfer and coordinated policy. Predictable finance is essential so that municipalities and communities can access the resources they need to strengthen early warning, invest in resilient infrastructure, and protect ecosystems.

The UN Global Compact has a critical role. By embedding its Ten Principles into business practice, and aligning innovation with public purpose, the Compact helps ensure that finance, technology and markets serve people and planet, not profit alone.

Aligned with the Chennai High-Level Principles adopted under India’s G20 Presidency, on ocean health, climate-ocean linkages, social equity, gender equality and Marine Spatial Planning, South Africa stands ready to work with G20 partners. Together, we must build an ocean economy that is environmentally sustainable, socially just, inclusive, and a true driver of resilience.

South Africa calls for a cooperative approach to make the just transition in the ocean a reality, for Africa, for the world, and for future generations.

I thank you.

