Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group outreach event

It is both an honour and a moment of deep reflection to stand before you today at the Green Point Urban Park, a space that embodies the intersection of nature, history, and human resilience. This venue is not merely a backdrop; it is a living testament to the challenges and opportunities we face in building a safer, more sustainable future for our coastal communities.

As South Africa proudly hosts the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Outreach, we do so under the banner of our Presidency’s guiding principles: Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability. These are not abstract ideals; they are the foundation upon which we must build our collective response to the growing threats posed by climate change, coastal degradation, and urban vulnerability.

Cape Town, like many coastal cities across the globe, stands at the frontline of climate-induced hazards. Rising sea levels, intensified storm surges, and coastal erosion are no longer distant possibilities; they are present realities. The Atlantic coastline, stretching from Mouille Point to Sea Point, has borne the brunt of these forces, threatening infrastructure, livelihoods, and ecosystems.

Yet, within this vulnerability lies innovation. The Eco Dome and Amphitheatre, where we gather today, are symbols of nature-based design and community engagement. They remind us that resilience is not built solely through concrete and steel; it is cultivated through collaboration, foresight, and respect for the natural systems that sustain us.

As Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, I reaffirm South Africa’s unwavering commitment to advancing the global Disaster Risk Reduction agenda. Our approach is rooted in the belief that DRR must be mainstreamed into every facet of governance, from municipal planning to traditional leadership structures.

We are moving beyond policy dialogue into tangible, community-driven solutions. Across our provinces, we are integrating risk-informed planning into housing developments, transport networks, and service delivery. We are strengthening early warning systems, investing in resilient infrastructure, and empowering local communities to become agents of their own safety.

This outreach event is not a ceremonial gathering; it is a platform for action. It is an opportunity to showcase South Africa’s leadership in implementing practical DRR solutions and to learn from the experiences of our G20 partners.

Our coastline is not just a boundary; it is a lifeline. Stretching over 3,000 kilometres, South Africa’s shores are home to millions of citizens, rich biodiversity, and vital economic hubs.

From fishing villages to bustling ports, from wetlands to tourism assets, our coastal zones are integral to our national identity and prosperity.

But they are under siege.

Sea-level rise, storm surges, and erosion are eroding not only our beaches but also our sense of security. The damage to transport arteries, public spaces, and private property is mounting. The Green Point coastline exemplifies this tension, between development and conservation, between economic growth and ecological stewardship.

We must act decisively. Coastal protection is no longer optional; it is a national imperative. And our response must be holistic, combining engineering solutions with Ecosystem-based Approaches (EbA) that harness the power of nature to buffer against hazards.

Under Priority 6 of the G20 DRR Working Group, we are called to advance Nature-Based Solutions as cost-effective, sustainable tools for resilience. South Africa is proud to contribute to this global movement.

Let me highlight a few initiatives:

In KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, dune rehabilitation projects are stabilising shorelines and protecting inland communities from storm impacts.

In Cape Town, urban green belts and bioswales are mitigating flood risks in vulnerable neighbourhoods.

Across our coastal provinces, wetland restoration is enhancing biodiversity while serving as natural buffers against extreme weather.

These are not isolated projects, they are part of a broader strategy to embed ecological thinking into urban planning. And they are driven by communities, informed by indigenous knowledge systems, and supported by multi-sectoral partnerships.

Nature offers us blueprints for resilience, if we listen.

Disaster risk reduction cannot be imposed from above; it must be co-created with the people, for the people.

Traditional leaders play a pivotal role in stewarding land, preserving cultural knowledge, and mobilising communities. Their voices must be central in shaping DRR strategies, especially in rural and peri-urban areas.

We are promoting community-led conservation, early warning systems, and neighbourhood resilience assessments. Programmes such as the Safer Places of Worship, Fire Wise, Floodwise, and Beating the Heat are empowering citizens to understand risks and take proactive measures.

The CCT Disaster Risk Management Volunteer Programme is a shining example of civic engagement. Volunteers are not just responders; they are educators, advocates, and guardians of public safety.

Let us honour their contributions and scale up these efforts nationwide.

Resilience is a shared responsibility. It requires collaboration across borders, sectors, and disciplines.

We call upon our G20 partners to strengthen cooperation in the following areas:

Technology transfer: Sharing tools for hazard mapping, data analytics, and predictive modelling.

Financing mechanisms: Mobilising climate funds, insurance instruments, and public-private partnerships to invest in coastal protection.

Joint research and innovation pilots: Exploring new materials, designs, and ecological interventions that harmonise with local contexts.

South-South cooperation: Leveraging the experiences of developing nations to build inclusive and context-sensitive solutions.

Let us build a global ecosystem of resilience, where knowledge flows freely, resources are mobilised equitably, and innovation serves the common good.

Let Green Point not only be a venue, but a vision.

As we walk through the park, engage with stakeholders, and witness the exhibitions, let us see resilience in action. Let us be inspired by the community members who are turning vulnerability into strength, and by the practitioners who are bridging science and society.

Let this outreach event be the beginning of a new chapter, one where coastal protection is guided not just by engineering, but by empathy. One where disaster risk reduction is not a technical exercise, but a moral imperative.

Let us protect our coasts, not just with concrete, but with conscience.

I thank you.

