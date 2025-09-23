Bravida Medical and Capstone Health Alliance Announce New Agreement

CathGrip Securement Device

Expanding access to catheter securement and stabilization solutions for healthcare providers

GENEVA, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bravida Medical , an innovator infection prevention and wound care solutions specializing in advanced securement and stabilization technologies, has entered into a new supplier agreement with Capstone Health Alliance, a leading regional group purchasing organization (GPO) in the U.S. healthcare market.Under this agreement (Contract Number: CAP-MM-255), Capstone Members now have access to Bravida Medical’s CathGrip, FreeDerm, and BioPlus™ products under the Catheter Tube Securement and Stabilization Products category. The contract went into effect September 1, 2025, and will remain active through August 31, 2028.The announcement of this agreement marks the start of a partnership focused on strengthening patient safety and improving outcomes through advanced securement and stabilization solutions. Bravida Medical’s CathGrip, FreeDerm, and BioPlus™ products are now accessible to members of Capstone Health Alliance.For more information about Bravida Medical, please visit www.bravidamedical.com , and for more information on Capstone Health Alliance, please visit www.capstonehealthalliance.com About Bravida MedicalBravida Medical develops and delivers innovative solutions across wound care, surgical, vascular, and acute care markets. Its securement and stabilization products, including CathGrip, FreeDerm, and BioPlus™, are trusted by clinicians nationwide to protect skin integrity, enhance patient safety, and improve outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bravidamedical.com About Capstone Health AllianceHeadquartered in Asheville, NC, Capstone Health Alliance is a leading regional group purchasing organization (GPO) that collaborates with hundreds of hospitals and thousands of healthcare providers nationwide. Capstone delivers savings, actionable data, and best-in-class resources to its Members through price parity, innovative solutions, and supply chain expertise. To learn more, visit www.capstonehealthalliance.com

Legal Disclaimer:

