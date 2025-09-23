Parliament clarifies inaccurate reports on MTBPS timeline

Parliament wishes to correct inaccurate media reports suggesting that the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) will only be tabled in January 2026. This is incorrect and appears to confuse the process agreed to by the National Assembly (NA) in considering the MTBPS.

At its sitting, the National Assembly Programme Committee resolved that the Minister of Finance will table the MTBPS on 12 November 2025, in line with constitutional and legislative requirements governing the budget process. Furthermore, the NA agreed that it will consider and adopt the MTBPS on 13 January 2026, following the conclusion of the necessary committee processes.

This year’s later tabling and consideration of the MTBPS is the direct knock-on effect of the national budget itself having been tabled later than usual, owing to well-documented challenges already in the public domain. As a result, subsequent processes in the budget cycle, including the MTBPS, have had to be adjusted accordingly.

Parliament has therefore ensured that these processes remain aligned with constitutional requirements, while accommodating the unavoidable delays without compromising scrutiny, accountability, or public participation.

