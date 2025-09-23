Minister Siviwe Gwarube on protection of learners from abuse and disruption in schools

Allegations of Sexual Offences

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, has moved to protect learners following deeply disturbing reports of alleged sexual abuse in schools in the Eastern Cape and disruptions to teaching and learning by the Dudula movement. The Minister has taken steps to ensure that the law is enforced, learners are safeguarded, and accountability is demanded from those who abuse their positions of trust or attempt to destabilise schools.

At St John’s College, seven educators stand accused of sexual abuse of learners, resulting in several pregnancies. Learners at the school staged protests, demanding accountability and protection for their peers. The Eastern Cape Department of Education has since placed the implicated educators on precautionary suspension pending formal investigation.

At JS Skenjana Senior Secondary School, allegations of sexual harassment have been reported on social media. An investigative team from outside the district has been appointed to probe the allegations, following concerns that earlier reports were not adequately addressed. The Eastern Cape Department will also be providing psychosocial support for affected learners.

The Minister underscores that the reporting of sexual offences by schools is a legal requirement, not a discretionary matter. In terms of Section 54 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act, 2007, any person who has knowledge of a sexual offence against a child must report it to the South African Police Service (SAPS). Likewise, Section 110 of the Children’s Act places a statutory obligation on educators and other professionals working with children to report suspected abuse or neglect. Failure to comply with these provisions constitutes a criminal offence. The Minister has engaged with the MEC for Education in the Eastern Cape, Mr Fundile Gade, to ensure that these laws are enforced without exception.

“We will not allow predators or disruptors to rob children of their right to safe schooling. Any person who abuses their position of trust will face the full force of the law,” said Minister Gwarube.

Furthermore, Minister Gwarube has formally requested that the Acting Minister of Police, Prof. Cachalia, ensure a swift and thorough investigation into these allegations.

Minister Gwarube stressed that these recurring reports of sexual abuse in schools underscore the urgent need for a stronger system of detection, reporting, and accountability. She will therefore consult widely on comprehensive, system-wide measures to root out this scourge once and for all.

On Dudula Disruptions

The Minister has also raised concerns with the Acting Minister of Police regarding reported disruptions of schooling by the so-called Operation Dudula movement. She has requested that the joint operations structures between the Department of Basic Education, SAPS, and Provincial Education Departments be activated to monitor and manage these disruptions.

Minister Gwarube further underlined that it is an offence under the South African Schools Act to disrupt teaching and learning.

“No movement, no matter its name or agenda, has the right to hold children’s education hostage. Those who seek to destabilise schools will be met with the full might of the law,” said Minister Gwarube.

The safety of learners remains a top priority for the 7th Administration. Minister Gwarube reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that schools are safe spaces for children, free from abuse, intimidation, and disruption. She made it clear that criminal and disruptive elements will have no place in South Africa’s education system.

