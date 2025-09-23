Acting Premier Mlungisi Mvoko hosts high-level delegation from Zhejiang Province of China, 23 Sept

Acting Premier Mlungisi Mvoko, on behalf of the Eastern Cape Provincial Government, will tomorrow, 23 September 2025, host a high-level delegation from Zhejiang Province in the People’s Republic of China. The delegation will be led by Mr Chen Qingcang, Vice Chairperson of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The delegation will be in the province from 23rd- 24th September 2025 for a programme that will focus on strengthening cooperation and celebrating the 25th anniversary of the partnership between the Eastern Cape and Zhejiang Province.

The two provinces first signed a memorandum of understanding in 2000, establishing collaboration in trade, science and technology, sport, culture, health and education. This cooperation was further extended to municipal-level relations, particularly between Buffalo City Municipality and the City of Jinhua in Zhejiang Province. Since 2017, high-level exchanges have strengthened this relationship, with the most recent being the Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane’s working visits to Zhejiang and Heilongjiang in August 2024. The partnership has also been marked by acts of solidarity, including donations of medical supplies from Zhejiang Province and Jinhua City as part of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the visit, the delegation will hold wide-ranging discussions with the provincial government covering areas such as port logistics, the maritime and digital economies, smart cities, modern agriculture, culture, tourism, education, science and technology.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government views this visit as an important reaffirmation of its commitment to economic diplomacy and international partnerships. The province is determined to expand its footprint in global markets, particularly China, the world’s second largest economy, to unlock new opportunities for trade, investment, inclusive growth, poverty reduction and job creation.

