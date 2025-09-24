Titania unveils next-generation exposure management dashboards that zero in on high-risk network threats

Ian White, Chief Product Officer of Titania

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titania, the award-winning cybersecurity automation software company, today announced a major enhancement to its flagship Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solution, Nipper Resilience.The update introduces CIS Benchmark compliance dashboards mapped to MITRE ATT&CK, providing critical infrastructure organizations with continuous visibility into their network misconfigurations and vulnerabilities - through the lens of real-world adversary tactics.With these new dashboards, SOC and NOC teams can gain real-time, contextual insight to better inform decision-making and risk-prioritize remediation efforts.The integration of CIS Benchmarks - recognized configuration recommendations designed to protect technologies against cyberattacks - allows CNI organizations to align remediation strategies with tailored best-practice cyber resilience policies and zero in on vulnerabilities that expose networks to lateral movement, privilege escalation, or other attack pathways.MITRE ATT&CKis a globally accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques grounded in real-world threat behavior.Nipper Resilience uniquely maps Pass/Fail assessments from CIS Benchmarks to specific MITRE ATT&CK TTPs (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures), enabling security teams to visualize device-level vulnerabilities from an attacker’s perspective.“Security teams can now use the CIS-based MITRE ATT&CK dashboards in Nipper Resilience to pinpoint exactly which devices on their networks are vulnerable to specific, high-risk techniques,” said Ian Robinson, Chief Product Officer of Titania. “From there, they can drill into individual network devices and remediate based on prioritized threat models—bringing unparalleled precision to exposure management.”With sophisticated ransomware groups and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) posing significant and growing risks to CNI operations, Titania’s innovation enables organizations to proactively defend their networks, supporting uninterrupted operations.The new dashboarding capabilities enable enhanced threat intelligence mapping and supports efforts to enforce segmentation and least-privilege access - containing threats before they can escalate.By combining automated risk exposure monitoring with network segmentation insights, Nipper Resilience enables businesses to focus remediation efforts on the most critical exposures - dramatically reducing the attack surface and significantly improving operational resilience.These dashboarding enhancements form a strategic part of Titania’s innovation roadmap as it continues to evolve its Continuous Network Exposure Management capabilities in response to a rapidly shifting cyber threat landscape.

