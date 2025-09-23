Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market Projected Expansion to $368.5+ Million Market Value by 2031 with a 9.83% CAGR

Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market - The Asia-Pacific region to account for $134.5 mn in 2021, and is to reach $365.17 mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.61%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global non-contact infrared thermometer market was estimated at $368.50 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $931.56 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.83% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 246 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17414 The global non-contact infrared thermometer market is analyzed across distance to spot ratio, mounting type, application area, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.Based on distance to spot ratio, the >50:1 segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2021, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2031. The 21:1 to 50:1 segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 10.91% during the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report include 6:1 to 12:1 and 13:1 to 20:1.Based on mounting type, the handheld segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.99% throughout the forecast period. Based on application area, the medical segment held around three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.23% throughout the forecast period. The industrial segment is also assessed in the report.Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.61% during the forecast period. 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17414 The key market players analyzed in the global non-contact infrared thermometer market report include A&D MedicalAdvanced Energy Industries, Inc.American Diagnostics CorporationBriggs HealthcareAMETEK LandEXTECHFluke Corporation (Fortive Corporation)Kobold Messring GmbHMicrolife CorporationOmega EngineeringOptrisOMRON Healthcare Inc.PCE Holding GmbHTesto SE & Co. KGaAWelch AllynToshniwal Industries Pvt. Key Market SegmentsDistance to Spot Ratio6:1 to 12:113:1 to 20:121:1 to 50:1>50:1Mounting TypeHandheldFixedApplication AreaMedicalIndustrialBy RegionNorth AmericaU.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyItalyFranceSpainUnited KingdomRussiaRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaIndiaJapanSouth KoreaRest of Asia-PacificLAMEALatin AmericaMiddle EastAfrica

