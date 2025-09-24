Global Reach, Regional Leadership: GCFFC Annual Summit Convenes in Abu Dhabi

Elisa de Anda Madrazo, President, FATF

Exclusive GCFFC Summit in Abu Dhabi unites global leaders to tackle financial crime, advance cooperation, and strengthen financial integrity.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime (GCFFC) concluded its exclusive, invite-only Annual Summit at ADGM, convening senior figures from international standard-setters, law enforcement, financial institutions, regulators, and civil society from across the world.

This year’s Summit underscored the international reach of the Coalition’s work, with participants sharing cross-regional perspectives on threats that span borders, sectors, and technologies. Through candid, closed-door dialogue, attendees compared practical approaches to public-private collaboration, identity assurance, and the responsible use of advanced analytics—grounding global ambition in the realities of implementation across diverse legal and supervisory environments.

Abu Dhabi’s leadership

Hosted at ADGM square, the gathering highlighted Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a regional hub for financial integrity—bringing together authorities, institutions, and innovators to advance effective responses to money laundering, fraud, sanctions evasion, and other financial crimes. The UAE’s emphasis on coordinated supervision, robust market infrastructure, and international cooperation provided a fitting backdrop for an event centered on translating policy into practice.

Commenting on this event, Emmanuel Givanakis, the CEO of the FSRA at ADGM said: “Hosting the GCFFC Annual Summit in Abu Dhabi underscores the importance of collective action in addressing the evolving challenges of financial crime. The Summit plays a vital role in raising awareness and driving thought leadership globally, while reaffirming ADGM’s commitment to advancing robust regulatory standards and collaborative solutions that safeguard the integrity of the global financial system.”

At the Summit, INTERPOL highlighted the role of I-Checkit, its unique identity screening tool, in stopping financial fraud. By embedding I-Checkit into Customer Due Diligence (CDD) processes, financial institutions can quickly and reliably check both new and existing clients against two of INTERPOL’s global databases. The result is stronger due diligence, smoother compliance, and greater protection against financial crime.

“This invite-only format allowed leaders from every region to exchange what really works—so we can scale solutions that respect privacy, improve market integrity, and keep the financial system open for good actors,” said Xolisile Khanyile, Chair, GCFFC.

GCFFC is grateful for the collaboration and support of our partners for this year’s Summit:

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)

* ADGM

* NAMLCFTC (National Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations Committee)

* Binance

* Cointegrity

* Emirates NBD

* Kroll

* London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

* Mashreq Bank

* MENA FCCG

* Mozn

The Summit featured high-level panels, working sessions, and case-based workshops designed to accelerate cooperation among public authorities and the private sector. GCFFC will continue the conversation through regional chapters and focused working groups in the months ahead.

About the GCFFC

Founded in 2018, the Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime (GCFFC) is an alliance of public and private partners working to strengthen the global response to financial crime. The Coalition raises awareness, promotes public-private information sharing, identifies emerging threats, and pinpoints pressure points in the current AML/CFT framework through regional chapters and topic-focused working groups.

