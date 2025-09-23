Residents in low-lying areas urged to cooperate with evacuation as super typhoon “Ragasa” poses severe threat

MACAU, September 23 - According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, Super Typhoon “Ragasa” is rapidly approaching the Pearl River Estuary. It is expected to bring intense hurricane-force winds and significant storm surge to Macao. If this coincides with astronomical high tide, storm surge flooding comparable to that caused by Typhoon “Mangkhut” may occur. To address the storm surge threat, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau has announced the issuance of an Orange Storm Surge Warning at 1:00 pm today. The Macao Special Administrative Region will simultaneously enter an “immediate prevention stage” and activate the “Low-lying Areas Evacuation Plan for Storm Surge during Typhoon” to safeguard the life and property of citizens and tourists.

The Civil Protection Operations Centre of the Unitary Police Service urges all residents and tourists to fully cooperate with the Macao SAR Government in implementing evacuation measures and to observe the following precautions:

Safe and orderly evacuation: Follow pre-planned routes, ensure all household members are accounted for and prioritize assisting elderly individuals, young children, and those with mobility impairments in your home and neighborhood during evacuation. Follow instructions from evacuation personnel along the way;

Secure your home: Before leaving, ensure all doors and windows are locked. Turn off electricity, gas, and water supplies. Elevate important or collectable items to minimize potential damage;

Prepare emergency supplies: Pack personal items, essential medications, drinking water, non-perishable food, a first-aid kit, mobile phone, flashlight, power bank, light clothing, and an umbrella to meet needs during evacuation;

Evacuation Method: Evacuate on foot whenever possible. Avoid driving to prevent delays from traffic congestion;

Emergency situations: If trapped by floodwaters during evacuation, remain calm, immediately seek higher ground, and call emergency hotlines at 999, 119, or 120. Clearly state your location and await rescue.

Macao is facing the severe challenge posed by Super Typhoon “Ragasa”. Public cooperation is crucial for disaster prevention and reduction. The Civil Protection Operations Centre prioritizes the safety of residents and tourists above all else. It will activate emergency response mechanisms as needed and spare no effort to safeguard Macao’s safety.