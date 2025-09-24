Team Cookie Co-Founder Ki-Tae Lim Named to Campaign Asia’s 40 under 40

Ki-Tae Lim, Co-Founder & CSO of Team Cookie, recognized in Campaign Asia’s 40 Under 40

From “Buldak” brand manager at Samyang Roundsquare to global tech startups, recognized as a versatile communications leader

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Cookie , a PR firm specializing in technology startups, today announced that its Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Ki-Tae Lim , has been named to Campaign Asia-Pacific’s 40 Under 40, honoring the most influential communications leaders across the region.Now in its 13th year, Campaign Asia’s 40 Under 40 recognizes 40 trailblazers under the age of 40 from across Asia-Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand, who have made outstanding achievements in marketing, creative strategy, and communications. This year, Lim is one of only two honorees from Korea.Lim began his career after graduating from Kyung Hee University’s Department of Media, starting in the Corporate Communications division at Namyang Dairy. He later served as Brand Manager for Buldak at Samyang Roundsquare, helping fuel the global K-Food craze.In 2022, he co-founded Team Cookie, where he has since led external communications for dozens of leading domestic and international tech startups. Beginning in 2025, he also serves as Vice President of the International Association for Artificial Intelligence and Ethics (IAAE) and as an executive member of the Korea Association of PR Professionals (KAPR), which operates under the Korea PR Association (KPRA).Campaign Asia highlighted Lim’s leadership in communications for more than 30 major tech startups worldwide, supporting fundraising (IR), B2B business development, and employer branding initiatives. Under his leadership, Team Cookie has become a top-tier partner in Asia for integrated PR, branding, and go-to-market strategy.He has also spearheaded two editions of the AI Safety Compass Conference(ASC), bringing together government, industry, and academia to advance dialogue on AI ethics, safety, and trust. His efforts have influenced national AI legislation, including Korea’s foundational AI law.“I’m honored to be included among Asia-Pacific’s top communications leaders,” said Ki-Tae Lim, Co-Founder & CSO of Team Cookie. “This recognition is only possible thanks to my colleagues and outstanding partners who share the belief that technology can change the world. Our mission is to elevate the value of innovative companies through storytelling, and I remain committed to being a true cross-border connector for the global tech community.”

