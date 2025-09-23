Suspect Arrested for an Assault in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an assault in Southeast.



On Saturday, September 20, 2025, at approximately 6:10 p.m., First District officers responded to Pennsylvania Avenue, and M Street, Southeast, in reference to an assault. The victim reported that the suspect threw a rock through a window in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The victim then confronted the suspect, and the suspect struck the victim in the hands with a rock.



A short time later, 47-year-old Joseph Norris of Southeast, DC, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Rock). CCN: 25144104





