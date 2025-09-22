Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in Quarles Street Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who took a teenager’s moped at gunpoint in Northeast. 
 
On Sunday, September 21, 2025, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the victim was in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast with their newly purchased moped. The victim was stopped by the suspect who displayed a weapon. The suspect took the victim’s moped and fled the scene. Responding officers received a description of the moped and a short time later, located the suspect and placed him under arrest. 
 
19-year-old Markell Woodings of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).
 
CCN: 25144604
 
 

 

