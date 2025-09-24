Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Checkout Vision Market to Reach $10.18 Billion by 2029 with 26.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Checkout Vision Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Checkout Vision Market Size And Growth?

The market size for the AI-propelled retail checkout vision sector has seen an exponential expansion over the last few years. The figures are projected to escalate from $3.15 billion in 2024 up to $3.99 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%. The substantial growth during the past period is due to a surge in demand for swifter checkout processes, a rise in the incorporation of contactless payment systems, an elevated usage of AI in retail automation, a heightened emphasis on customer convenience, and an increasing inclination towards seamless shopping experiences.

With the anticipation of experiencing significant expansion in the coming years, the retail checkout vision market, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is projected to attain a market value of $10.18 billion by 2029. This represents an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%. This projected development during the forecast period is a consequence of factors such as the growing adaptability of smart store technologies, the increasing appeal for instant retail analytics, the escalating focus on customer-based shopping encounters, the burgeoning investments in automated checkout innovations, and the soaring demand for measures to prevent losses and ensure security. Main upcoming trends forecasted for this period include enhancements in AI-powered checkout algorithms, the introduction of frictionless shopping solutions, the incorporation of biometric authentication in checkout systems, advancements in sensor and camera applications, and pioneering developments in automated payment platforms.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Checkout Vision Market?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven retail checkout vision market is projected to grow, fueled by the increasing uptake of cloud-based solutions. Essentially, cloud-based solutions are internet-hosted technology services and applications that offer scalable, flexible, and affordable computing resources. The drive towards digital transformation is causing a surge in the adoption of cloud-based solutions as businesses from various sectors rely on cloud technologies to revamp their operations, boost agility, augment scalability, and facilitate access to real-time data and analytics. The increased use of cloud-based solutions enhances AI-driven retail checkout vision by providing an adaptable, scalable infrastructure that permits real-time data processing, smooth integration of AI technologies, and expedited launch of innovative checkout systems, thus elevating accuracy and customer experience. For example, Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, reported that in December 2023, 45.2% of EU enterprises utilized cloud computing services (such as internet-based access to software, computing power, or storage), marking a 4.2 percentage point rise from 2021. Consequently, the growing preference for cloud-based solutions is fueling the expansion of the AI-driven retail checkout vision market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Checkout Vision Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Checkout Vision Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Everseen Inc.

• Scandit AG

• Trigo Vision Ltd.

• Zippin Inc.

• SeeChange Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• CloudPick Technology Co. Ltd.

• Standard AI Inc.

• Mashgin Inc.

• Sensei Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Checkout Vision Market In The Globe?

Leading companies in the AI-infused retail checkout vision market are working on creating original solutions such as blind-spot detection to combat theft and minimise inventory loss. Blind-spot detection is a technology that vigilantly monitors areas that are not usually caught by staff or camera's eye, making it possible to identify probable theft or unscanned items in real time, increasing loss prevention and inventory precision. For example, in June 2025, Trigo Vision Ltd., a computer vision technology firm from Israel, unveiled its computer vision-AI inspired loss prevention tool, designed to immediately detect and prevent theft in stores. This is achieved by monitoring shopper behaviour, recognising unscanned or hidden items, and sending immediate alerts to the store's security while maintaining a seamless and privacy-sensitive shopping environment. The solution works with the existing CCTV infrastructure and fits effortlessly into point-of-sale systems, allowing for swift rollout without the need for considerable capital spending. By tackling theft before the checkout stage and offering valuable insights to retailers, Trigo’s technology does more than just reducing inventory loss, it also boosts overall operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Furthermore, it provides analytics that can guide more intelligent business decisions and contribute to a better-designed and more smooth shopping environment.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Checkout Vision Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven retail checkout vision market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Sensor Fusion, Other Technologies

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Self-Checkout Systems, Automated Storefronts, Loss Prevention, Inventory Management, Customer Analytics, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Cameras And Imaging Devices, Sensors, Self-Checkout Kiosks, Smart Shopping Carts, Edge Computing Devices

2) By Software: Artificial Intelligence Or Machine Learning Algorithms For Item Recognition, Payment Processing Software, Inventory Management Software, Analytics And Reporting Platforms, Loss Prevention And Security Software

3) By Services: System Integration And Deployment, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting And Implementation Services, Training And Customer Support, Cloud And Remote Monitoring Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Checkout Vision Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for AI-driven retail checkout vision, standing as the largest region. The anticipated fastest-growing region is Asia-Pacific. The global market report for 2025 includes data from several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

