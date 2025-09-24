Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Pension Fund Analytics Market to Reach $6.16 Billion by 2029 with 19.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Pension Fund Analytics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Pension Fund Analytics Market Size And Growth?

The market size of the pension fund analytics powered by artificial intelligence (AI) has experienced massive growth recently. It is projected to increase from $2.49 billion in 2024 to $2.99 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. This noteworthy growth during the historical period can be traced back to heightened need for predictive analytics and risk management, an upsurge in demand for portfolio enhancement, an increased application of AI in real-time surveillance and individualized retirement planning, a burgeoning emphasis on automating administrative and compliance undertakings, and a growing need for superior decision-making.

In the coming years, significant expansion is forecasted for the pension fund analytics market that is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), with predictions of it reaching a value of $6.16 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. This projected growth within the forecast period can be ascribed to various factors such as the rising demand for tailored retirement planning in real-time, the increasing use of AI for automated risk evaluation and fraud detection, the growing necessity for AI-aided portfolio management and sustainability analysis, higher investments in regulatory compliance automation powered by AI, and an amplified emphasis on enhancing member engagement via AI-led analytics. Upcoming trends for the forecast period comprise advancement in predictive longevity modeling, liability forecasting, enhancements in real-time fund performance tracking and scenario analyses, pioneering in risk management through dynamic stress testing and the use of alternative data, advancement in regulatory compliance automation, implementation of smart contracts, and the development of AI-aided portfolio rebalancing and optimization for asset distribution.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Pension Fund Analytics Market?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven pension fund analytics market is anticipated to expand due to the escalating digital transformation. The term 'digital transformation' is used to describe the application of digital technologies in various sectors of a business to bolster operations, enrich customer value and adapt to fluctuating market dynamics. There's an uptick in digital transformation as firms strive to augment efficiency and competitiveness by capitalizing on technology to modernize processes, cut expenses, and provide quicker, more personalized amenities to satisfy the changing expectations of customers. This transformation fuels the need for AI-run pension fund analytics because digitizing systems generate an abundance of financial information that AI can effectively scrutinize to highlight trends and improve investment choices. For example, as per the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government agency, spending on digital infrastructure reached $12.36 billion (£9.2 billion) in 2022 in July 2024, indicating a jump of 22.9% from the previous year. Therefore, the escalating digital transformation is galvanizing the expansion of the AI-driven pension fund analytics market. The growth of the AI-powered pension fund analytics industry is set to get a boost due to the growing embracement of cloud-based solutions, attributed to the need for efficient management of hefty pension data volumes. Cloud-based solutions are services delivered over the internet that facilitate remote access to computing prowess, storage, and applications, thereby negating the requirement for on-site hardware or infrastructure. The rise in cloud-based solutions is due to the emerging shift towards remote and hybrid workstyles, resulting in an increased need for malleable, accessible, and scalable communication resources that can be operated from any location with internet connectivity. Implementation of cloud-based solutions prompts the need for AI-powered pension fund analytics, as massive amounts of pension data in the cloud requires AI to efficiently interpret and provide real-time, actionable insights. For instance, Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based statistical office, reported in December 2025, that 45.2% of enterprises procured cloud computing services in 2023, an increase from 41% in 2021. This indicates a 4.2% rise over two years, demonstrating steady enlargement in cloud adoption among EU businesses. Therefore, the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions is fueling the growth of the AI-powered pension fund analytics market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Pension Fund Analytics Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Pension Fund Analytics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Capgemini SE

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

• Infosys Limited

• BlackRock Inc.

• Wipro Limited

• Northern Trust Corporation

• Tech Mahindra Limited

• Mercer Limited Liability Company

• EXL Service Holdings Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Pension Fund Analytics Market?

Prominent firms in the artificial intelligence-led pension fund analytics market are concentrating on the creation of unique services like pension tracing services to optimize the retirement benefits of individuals by identifying all possible pension rights. These tracing services help locate and reclaim individuals' forgotten or dormant pension accounts. For example, in April 2024, Aviva, a leading insurance group from the UK, introduced 'Find and Combine,' a service for tracing, verifying, and combining pensions. This service simplifies pension management by uniting all pension details into a single, clear dashboard and allows customers to choose which pensions to move. It employs machine learning to traces lost pensions effectively and interacts with the pension providers. Any responses from providers are managed through artificial intelligence, transforming the information into easily understood dashboards. If any data is missing, the system automatically prompts for the missing information, ensuring customers have all the necessary details to make an educated decision.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Pension Fund Analytics Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven pension fund analytics market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Risk Management, Portfolio Optimization, Regulatory Compliance, Performance Analysis, Reporting, Others Applications

4) By End-User: Public Pension Funds, Private Pension Funds, Corporate Pension Funds, Others End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Pension Administration Software, Investment Management Software, Risk Management Software, Compliance Management Software, Member Engagement Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services, Data Management Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Pension Fund Analytics Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the dominant region in the AI-driven pension fund analytics market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The AI-driven pension fund analytics report provides comprehensive coverage for several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

