ACIP recommends patients consult their provider for COVID-19 vaccine
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Sept. 19 recommended that patients should consult their health care provider if they want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The recommendation applies to individuals 6 months and older, and “includes an emphasis that the risk-benefit of vaccination in individuals under age 65 is most favorable for those who are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 and lowest for individuals who are not at an increased risk, according to the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] list of COVID-19 risk factors.”
In addition, ACIP recommended that all pregnant women be tested for Hepatitis B. The committee Sept. 18 also recommended children through age 3 receive a standalone chickenpox vaccine rather than the combined measles, mumps, rubella and varicella vaccine. ACIP also recommended that the combination MMRV vaccine not be covered by the Vaccine for Children program.
