Comprehensive Report on the Powder Metallurgy Parts Market: Opportunities and Challenges

Powder Metallurgy Parts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Through 2025?

The market size for powder metallurgy parts has seen significant expansion in the past few years. The market is expected to increase from $23.87 billion in 2024 to a forecasted value of $25.08 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. Factors such as demand from the automotive industry, cost-efficient manufacturing procedures, advancements in metal powder, environmental sustainability, and growth of consumer industries are driving the growth witnessed in the historical period.

The market size for powder metallurgy parts is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, expanding to $31.23 billion by 2029 at a 5.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the expansion of the electric vehicles market, customization and intricate geometries, escalated use in aerospace, the need for lightweight materials, and increased utilization in the healthcare sector. Key trends anticipated for the forecast period feature the use of tungsten alloys, adherence to quality standards and licensing, issues with the global supply chain, teamed research and development efforts, as well as a surge in the manufacture of electric vehicles.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Powder Metallurgy Parts Market?

The surge in demand for electric vehicles globally is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the powder metallurgy parts market in the future. These vehicles, which are either fully or partially driven using electric power, utilise an electric engine instead of the traditional combustion engine. Powder metallurgy components, including soft magnetic parts, play a crucial role in these electric motors, eliminating the need for laminations. Consequently, the rise in electric vehicles is increasing the demand for the powder metallurgy parts market. In line with data from the International Energy Agency, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organisation, more than 10 million electric cars were purchased worldwide in 2022. Moreover, sales are presumed to surge by 35% in 2023 to hit the 14 million mark. Thus, the escalating demand for electric vehicles is spearheading the growth of the powder metallurgy parts market.

Which Players Dominate The Powder Metallurgy Parts Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Powder Metallurgy Parts include:

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

• Allegheny Technologies Inc.

• AMETEK Inc.

• Carpenter Technology Corporation

• Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

• Diamet Corporation

• DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd.

• Eramet SA

• H C Starck GmbH

• Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Powder Metallurgy Parts Market?

Essential corporations in the powder metallurgy parts market are focusing on product innovations, including solutions like bonded mix to improve compaction performance. This innovation allows for the creation of bigger and more intricate components with superior density distribution and minimizes material waste. A bonded mix solution enhances compaction efficiency by providing high visible density and superior filling performance, eliminating the need for metal stearates. For example, Höganäs AB, a powdered metals manufacturer in Sweden, introduced Starmix Nova, a novel bonded mix solution in October 2024. This new solution is developed to increase compaction performance by offering high visible density and superior filling performance without the need for metal stearates. This advancement allows for the creation of larger, more complex components with improved density distribution. It also enhances tool life and enables cleaner, more sustainable sintering procedures.

Global Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The powder metallurgy parts market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Ferrous Metals, Non-Ferrous Metals

2) By Fabrication Method: Pressure-Based, Sinter-Based, Hybrid

3) By Application: Industrial, Automotive, Healthcare, Electrical And Electronics, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Ferrous Metals: Iron Powder, Steel Powder, Stainless Steel Powder

2) By Non-Ferrous Metals: Aluminum Powder, Copper Powder, Titanium Powder, Nickel Powder

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Powder Metallurgy Parts Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for powder metallurgy parts. The forecast for growth and development in this market includes regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

