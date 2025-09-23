Submit Release
Minister Enoch Godongwana tables Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), 12 Nov

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will table the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on 12 November 2025, and not in 2026 as erroneously reported by some media outlets.

It is unfortunate and reckless for the publication to have reported the date without having verified the information with the National Treasury. Parliament today published its programme for the fourth term, which indicates 12 November 2025 as the calendar date for the MTBPS tabling.

The programme is available on the following link: https://www.parliament.gov.za/parliament­ programme.

National Treasury officials are hard at work with MTBPS engagements and preparations.

