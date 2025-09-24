The Business Research Company

After The Event (ATE) Insurance Market Size Worth $3.7 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

It will grow to $3.70 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The After The Event (ATE) Insurance Market Worth?

There has been a substantial increase in the size of the after the event (ATE) insurance market in the past few years. The market, which stands at $2.60 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $2.80 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This surge during the historical era can be credited to a higher number of civil and commercial disagreements, enhanced knowledge of legal financing alternatives, escalated demand for justice accessibility, growing utilization of conditional fee agreements, and an increase in the intricacy of litigation cases.

The market size of after the event (ATE) insurance is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $3.70 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as the escalating use of third-party litigation funding, growing demand for mitigating financial risks, an increase in litigation in newly emerging sectors like crypto and environmental, social, and governance (ESG), higher legal costs in international disputes, and an amplified focus on protecting claimants. The forecast period would also witness significant trends including technological advancements in legal funding platforms, innovations in risk assessment technologies, the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence for claim evaluation, advancements in channels of communication between clients and insurers, and the use of blockchain for enhancing claims transparency.

What Are The Factors Driving The After The Event (ATE) Insurance Market?

The growth of the After the Event (ATE) insurance market is one of the consequences of the escalating number of legal cases. These cases essentially involve legal disagreements that are taken to court, where a single party is looking for a judicial resolution against another party over matters related to contracts, property, or personal injury. The number of such cases is on the rise as more and more people are realizing their legal rights and showing increased readiness to take their disputes to court to gain justice and compensation. The role of After the Event (ATE) insurance in litigation cases is crucial as it shelters the claimants from the financial peril of losing a lawsuit by shouldering the legal costs and adversary's charges. This gives them more confidence to lodge legitimate charges without being worried about possible significant losses. An example to this is from March 2025, as per the Ministry of Justice United Kingdom, a governmental department based in the UK, there was a 9% increase in the County Court claims between October and December 2024 to 439,000, when compared to the same timeframe in 2023. Out of these, 83% i.e., 362,000 were money claims that showed an 8% increment. Thus, the escalating number of litigation cases is further facilitating the upswing of the After the Event (ATE) insurance market.

Who Are The Major Players In The After The Event (ATE) Insurance Market?

Major players in the After The Event (ATE) Insurance Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Allianz SE

• Markel Corporation

• ARAG PLC

• Howden Group Holdings Limited

• Box Legal Limited

• Clyde & Co LLP

• Miller Insurance Services LLP

• Annecto Legal Limited

• Keystone Legal Benefits Limited

• Arc Legal Assistance Limited

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The After The Event (ATE) Insurance Sector?

Many top firms active in the After the Event (ATE) insurance market are directing their focus towards launching innovative solutions, such as litigation liability coverage, which boosts financial safeguard for customers engaged in legal conflicts. Litigation liability coverage is a type of insurance that ensures individuals or companies do not suffer financial loss by paying their contender's legal expenses if their litigation or arbitration claim fails. For example, in March 2023, Mosaic Insurance, an American insurance firm, launched a fresh litigation liability coverage, an After the Event (ATE) insurance, which is conceptualised to provide crucial financial security to policyholders who might otherwise have to bear the potential cost of their adversary's legal expenses if their efforts in litigation or arbitration do not succeed. Chiefly led by seasoned litigation solicitor Sarah Bowden, this product is engineered to assist a wide range of clientele, from individuals to small to medium-sized businesses, multinational corporations, and even litigation financiers. By alleviating the financial hazards tied with legal proceedings, Mosaic’s ATE insurance allows claimants to push forward with their legal suits more confidently, guaranteeing that the fear of adverse cost exposure doesn't discourage them from their pursuit of justice.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest After The Event (ATE) Insurance Market Share?

The after the event (ATE) insurance market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Single Premiums, Staged Premiums

2) By Coverage: Cancellation Coverage, Postponement Coverage, Abandonment Insurance, Weather Insurance, Liability Coverage

3) By Duration Of Coverage: Short-Term Coverage (1 To 30 Days), Medium-Term Coverage (31 To 90 Days), Long-Term Coverage (91 Days And Above)

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales (Through Insurance Providers), Insurance Brokers, Online Platforms And Marketplaces, Event Management Companies, Affiliated Partnerships

5) By Application: Debt Disputes Litigation, Contractual Dispute Litigation, Marriage And Custody Litigation, Real Estate Dispute Litigation, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Single Premiums: Fixed Premium Paid Upfront, Non-Refundable Premium Plans, Refundable Premium, Low-Cost Fixed Fee Models

2) By Staged Premiums: Deferred Stage-Based Payments, Outcome-Dependent Premiums, Capped Premium Agreements, Sliding Scale Premium Structures

What Are The Regional Trends In The After The Event (ATE) Insurance Market?

In the After The Event (ATE) Insurance Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated as the leading region in 2024 and is projected to be the quickest expanding region within the forecast period. The report includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

