Despite 1,000% Increase in Assaults on ICE Officers, Governor Newsom Signs Unconstitutional Law to Ban Law Enforcement Officer Protections

Sanctuary politician Newsom stands with gang members, murderers, pedophiles, and terrorists over law enforcement

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) vehemently condemns California Governor Gavin Newsom for signing the “No Secret Police Act,” which further demonizes law enforcement and attempts to ban law enforcement from being able to protect their identities to keep them from being targeted by cartels, criminal rings, terrorists, and doxxed online.

This stunt comes as our ICE officers are facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them, including vehicles being used as weapons towards them, and doxing campaigns targeting federal officers and their families. When our heroic law enforcement officers conduct operations, they clearly identify themselves as law enforcement while wearing masks to protect themselves from being targeted by highly sophisticated gangs like Tren de Aragua and MS-13, criminal rings, murderers, and rapists. Our officers also wear vests marked with ICE/ERO or Homeland Security and are flanked by vehicles marked with the name of the department.

“Governor Gavin Newsom is fanning the flames of division, hatred and dehumanization of our law enforcement. At a time that ICE law enforcement faces a 1,000% increase in assaults and their family members are being doxxed and targeted, the sitting Governor of California signs unconstitutional legislation that strips law enforcement of protections in a disgusting, diabolical fundraising and PR stunt,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “He signed this piece of legislation the same day his team made a menacing threat against Secretary Kristi Noem online. The violent rhetoric and demonization must stop. To be crystal clear: we will not abide by Newsom’s unconstitutional ban.”

Despite these obstacles from Governor Newsom, ICE continues to put the safety of Californians first and remove violent criminal illegal aliens from the streets of California. Below are examples of some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested in California since January 20, 2025, who Governor Newsom’s sanctuary policies protect at the expense of the American people:

ICE San Francisco arrested David Rodriguez-Veliz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member convicted of possessing/manufacturing/selling a dangerous weapon in San Rafael, California, and a foreign fugitive wanted in El Salvador for disappearance of persons, threats with special aggravation, illegal limitations to the freedom of circulation, other sexual assaults, aggravated extortion, aggravated homicide, simple imperfect or attempted homicide, and grave injuries.

ICE Los Angeles arrested Rawy Javier Mogollon-Morillo, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, identified as a Tren de Aragua gang member.

ICE Los Angeles arrested Jesus Ramon Vasquez Munoz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Sureños-13 gang member convicted of illegal entry.

ICE Los Angeles arrested Chamil Machado-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba and Sureños-13 gang member convicted of vehicle theft, burglary, receiving stolen property, kidnapping, and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize in Riverside, California.

ICE San Diego arrested Edgar Guadalupe Bueno-Pacheco, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of first-degree murder in Escondido, California.

ICE San Diego arrested Thoth Sun, a criminal illegal alien from Cambodia, convicted of voluntary manslaughter and illegal use of a tear gas weapon in San Diego, California.

ICE San Diego arrested Phoxay Souvannarath, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of voluntary manslaughter with documented gang affiliation to the Oriental Killer Boys in San Diego, California.

ICE San Francisco arrested Dinesh Sharma, a criminal illegal alien from India and validated transnational gang member and foreign fugitive wanted in India for weapons violations.

ICE San Francisco arrested Raul Esquivel-Muniz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child and spousal rape in Vallejo, California.

ICE San Francisco arrested Renaniel Alviola Nilong, a criminal illegal alien from the Philippines, identified as a Known Suspected Terrorist and wanted for frustrated murder in the Philippines.

ICE San Francisco arrested Reyes Barriga-Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of multiple counts of driving under the influence of alcohol in Tulare County, California, and a foreign fugitive wanted in Mexico for homicide.

ICE San Francisco arrested Santos Rodriguez-Aleman, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member convicted of drug trafficking, unlawful association with a terrorist organization, trafficking/manufacture/sale of firearms or explosives, and homicide in El Salvador.

