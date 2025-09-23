ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer for Venezuelan Criminal Illegal Alien who Brutally Murdered Victim and Claimed to Bury Body in Concrete in Illinois 

This criminal illegal alien who now faces homicide and kidnaping charges was released into the U.S. by the Biden administration despite having a final order of removal

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer for criminal illegal alien, Jose Javier Coronado-Meza, 25, of Venezuela, who has been charged in the brutal, execution-style murder of 31-year-old Gregori Arias in Cook County, Illinois.

Arias was murdered in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood June 22.

Jose Javier Coronado-Meza

ICE lodged an arrest detainer with the Cook County Jail to ensure he is not released into American neighborhoods. Unfortunately, Governor Pritzker’s Illinois is a sanctuary state that does not cooperate with ICE.

Coronado-Meza is accused of shooting Arias in the head, execution-style. After the murder, Coronado-Meza and his associates attempted to cover up the crime by transporting Arias’ body to a construction site, where they planned to bury his remains in concrete. After the killing, Coronado-Meza allegedly bragged about his involvement in the murder.

Coronado-Meza has also been charged with murder, concealing a homicidal death, aggravated unlawful restraint, kidnapping, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

“This sick, depraved criminal alien—Jose Javier Coronado-Meza—should have never been in our country in the first place, but the Biden administration chose to allow him to roam free on American streets. Despite having a final order of removal from an immigration judge, the Biden administration released this criminal into our country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We will not allow sanctuary politicians to put the lives of Americans at risk.”

Coronado-Meza first illegally entered the United States near Laredo, Texas, on September 4, 2023 — during the surge at the border under the Biden administration. He was processed for expedited removal and removed from the U.S.

A month later, he illegally re-entered the country illegally, a felony.

On Oct. 18, 2023, he was transferred to ICE custody and spent 166 days at the Stewart Detention Center. An immigration judge issued him a final order of removal on December 4, 2023. Despite have a final order of removal, the Biden Administration released this criminal into American communities on April 1, 2024.

Coronado-Meza is currently being held in the Cook County Jail in Chicago pending trial.