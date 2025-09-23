U.S. Secret Service and Federal Partners Mobilize in Record Time to Keep Americans Safe During Charlie Kirk Memorial Service in Arizona

This Super Bowl-level event was set up and executed within 6 days

Glendale, Arizona – Within only six days, the United States Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), other federal law enforcement partners, and state and local officials mobilized in record time to fully secure the memorial service of Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona, this Sunday.

The service, a national security event, was attended by nearly 100,000 Americans including President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Erica Kirk, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and multiple cabinet officials.

“We are enormously grateful for the men and women of the Secret Service and our law enforcement partners who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe and make sure Charlie Kirk’s memorial service was secure—where nearly one hundred thousand Americans could gather and celebrate the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk in peace,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS has dramatically expanded its ability to rapidly secure major events despite a persistent threat of homegrown and foreign-born terrorism. This weekend’s success clearly demonstrates DHS’ readiness to keep the homeland safe as the United States prepares to host the FIFA World Cup, the Summer Olympics, and America’s 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026.”

The memorial service was held at State Farm stadium, with a capacity of 73,000 people. The stadium reached max capacity within hours, and an estimated 20,000 people gathered in overflow venues to celebrate Charlie Kirk's memory.

Nearly 1,000 Secret Service, federal law enforcement, U.S. military, and local law enforcement partners worked around the clock to secure this event. Almost immediately upon activation, advance teams and mission support personnel were on the ground. Throughout the event, law enforcement deployed manpower, technological assets, and safety equipment.

