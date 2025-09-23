Over the Weekend, ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Sexual Assault, Robbery, Manslaughter, and Human Trafficking

ICE law enforcement officers continue to arrest and remove violent predators from American communities despite the more than 1000% increase in assaults against them

WASHINGTON — Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the country, each with prior convictions for violent crimes including, sexual activity with a minor, aggravated criminal sexual assault of a family member, burglary, alien trafficking and robbery.

“While Americans were enjoying their weekends, ICE law enforcement was busy arresting sexual predators, human traffickers, robbers, and gang members—the worst of the worst from across the nation,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Instead of thanking our brave ICE law enforcement, sanctuary politicians and rioters continue to demonize them—comparing them to slave patrols, the Gestapo, and the Secret Police. This dangerous rhetoric is contributing to ICE law enforcement officers facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them as they carry out enforcement operations.”

Arrests across the nation over the weekend include:

Andi Canales-Velasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of three counts of sexual activity with a minor using virtual reality, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Pablo Tierrablanca-Tierrablanca, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree with a child under 14 years of age, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ruben Paredes-Mendoza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated sexual criminal assault of a family member, in Cook County, Illinois.

Cristian Quintero-Rojas, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of burglary, in Washoe County, Nevada.

Victor Torres-Arredondo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of conspiracy to transport aliens, and transporting aliens for financial gain, in El Paso, Texas.

Nelson Cabrera Eskobar, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of robbery in Arlington, Virginia.

Candido Anibal Soloman-Canahui, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of aggravated assault and attempt to cause bodily injury, in Plainfield, New Jersey.

Yicheng Zhang, a criminal illegal alien from China, convicted of money laundering, in Los Angeles, California.

Jose Alex Guarneros-Granados, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated domestic battery/strangulation, in Cook County, Illinois.

Carlos Mendoza-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and confirmed member of the Nortenos transnational criminal organization, convicted of involuntary manslaughter, in Durham County, North Carolina.

ICE officers carry out targeted enforcement actions daily, focusing on individuals who threaten national security, public safety, and border security. ICE will continue working to ensure criminal aliens are identified, apprehended, and removed in accordance with U.S. law.

