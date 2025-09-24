Armed Drone Market to Grow at 13.9% CAGR from 2025-2029

Armed Drone Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Armed Drone Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the size of the armed drone market has seen a considerable escalation. The market value is set to increase from $27.65 billion in 2024 to $31.60 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The reason for this rise during the historic period can be traced back to the upsurge in military usage for surveillance purposes, an amplified demand for border security, a surge in counterterrorism activities, increased defense budgets in developed countries, and a growing dependency on unmanned aerial vehicles for intel gathering activities.

The market size for armed drones is anticipated to witness a swift upswing in the coming years, escalating to a value of $53.25 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. This surge during the projected span is primarily due to the escalating demand for autonomous strike capabilities, the widened use of drones for preventing terrorism, the growing requirement for long-endurance unmanned systems, heightened usage in urban war situations, along with the rise of border security and counter-terrorist initiatives. The following trends are expected to dominate the forecast period: development of swarm techniques, advancement in autonomous mission planning, incorporation of satellite communications, integration with land-based systems, and advancements in precision-targeted weaponry.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Armed Drone Market?

The spike in military expenses is likely to accelerate the expansion of the armed drone market in the future. Governments dedicate military spending to sustain and augment their military forces, which includes expenditures on personnel, gear, research and development, and operational expenses. The escalation in military expenses is a result of growing geopolitical uncertainties, with countries aiming to fortify their defense abilities and protect their strategic interests amidst unpredictability. An increase in military expenses advances armed drones by fostering improvements in combat capabilities, enhancing their effectiveness in modern warfare. They boost defense procedures through heightened precision, surveillance, and strike efficiency, thereby enhancing overall military preparedness. For example, as per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a non-government organization based in Sweden, global military expenditure climbed to $2.443 trillion in April 2024, reflecting a 6.8% growth as compared to 2022. Consequently, the rise in military expenses is propelling the expansion of the armed drone market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Armed Drone Market?

Major players in the Armed Drone Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

• Turkish Aerospace Industries

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Armed Drone Market?

Firms that are prominent in the armed drone industry are prioritizing the creation of novel solutions including hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) systems, to increase range, quick deployment, and operational versatility. Hybrid VTOL systems offer drones the vertical lift traits similar to helicopters and the speed and range of a stationary-wing aircraft, enabling take-offs and landings without the need for runways. For example, the Australia-based defense and aerospace firm, BAE Systems plc, released the STRIX Hybrid VTOL Uncrewed Air System in February 2023, an adaptable unmanned aerial system. The STRIX is a multi-purpose, tandem-wing unmanned vehicle (UAV), equipped with hybrid electric propulsion and VTOL functionality, which gives it the ability to operate without runways and be packed in standard shipping containers. The system is designed to cater to multi-domain, multi-role missions, encompassing air-to-ground attacks and intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance undertakings in high-risk zones. The system can carry a payload weighing up to 160 kg for a distance of 800 kilometers, and is designed to fit into a standard shipping container for easy transportation, operating autonomously with high-end sensor and electronic warfare features.

How Is The Armed Drone Market Segmented?

The armed drone market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Reconnaissance Drone, Electronic Countermeasures Drone, Communication Relay Drone, Combat Drone

2) By Application: Air Force Use, Land Force Use, Navy Use

3) By End User: Homeland Security Or Border Patrol, Intelligence Agencies, Special Forces Or Counter-Terrorism Units, Private Defense Contractors Or Security Firms

Subsegments:

1) By Reconnaissance Drone: Short-Range Reconnaissance Drone, Medium-Range Reconnaissance Drone, Long-Range Reconnaissance Drone

2) By Electronic Countermeasures Drone: Radar Jamming Drone, Signal Interference Drone, Electronic Deception Drone

3) By Communication Relay Drone: Tactical Communication Relay Drone, Strategic Communication Relay Drone, Emergency Communication Relay Drone

4) By Combat Drone: Armed Surveillance Drone, Attack Drone, Loitering Munition Drone

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Armed Drone Market?

In 2024, the biggest regional player in the armed drone market was North America. Meanwhile, the forecast period highlights the likely rapid expansion of Asia-Pacific. The Armed Drone Global Market Report 2025 encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

