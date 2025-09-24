A2P SMS Messaging In BFSI Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

A2P SMS Messaging In BFSI Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Recent years have seen a notable growth in the market size of A2P SMS messaging in BFSI. The expectation is for this market to expand from a size of $10.08 billion in 2024 to reach $11.26 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. Several factors have driven the growth during the historic period, including regulatory compliance requirements, the necessity for customer authentication, the wide adoption of mobile banking, efforts to prevent fraud, and the efficiency of promotional campaigns.

The market size for A2P SMS messaging in the BFSI sector is predicted to experience swift expansion in the coming years, ultimately reaching $17.35 billion by 2029, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The expected growth in the upcoming forecast period is due to the surge in digital banking services, growing demand for instant notifications, expansion of mobile phone use, improved customer engagement strategies and legal requirements for secure communication. The major trends to watch in this forecast period are service delivery based on platforms, incorporation of AI-driven chatbots, application of two-factor authentication via SMS, SMS content customization, and a switch to cloud-based SMS platforms.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global A2P SMS Messaging In BFSI Market?

The upward trend in mobile phone usage is projected to accelerate the expansion of A2P SMS messaging in the BFSI sector. The term mobile phone usage encompasses individuals regularly using mobile devices for communication, accessing data, and executing digital transactions. The surge in mobile phone usage is largely attributed to growing internet adoption, which allows more people to utilize smartphones for communication, amusement, online banking, and other digital tasks due to the wider availability of affordable, high-speed internet services. Financial institutions benefit from increased mobile phone usage as it allows them to send secure, timely messages directly to consumers, improving communication through A2P SMS services for transaction alerts, OTP confirmations, account modifications, and fraud deterrence, thereby enhancing client interaction and business efficiency. For example, a report published by UK Finance Limited, a UK-based trade association, in July 2024 revealed that 42% of adults had registered for mobile payments in 2023, a significant increase from 30% in 2022. Of these registered individuals, 98% carried out transactions, and 82% made payments monthly, illustrating that 34% of the population used mobile contactless payments each month. Consequently, the escalation in mobile phone usage is fuelling the growth of A2P SMS messaging in the BFSI market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The A2P SMS Messaging In BFSI Market?

• SAP SE

• Twilio Inc.

• Infobip Ltd.

• Sinch AB

• Bandwidth Inc.

• Syniverse Technologies LLC

• Tanla Platforms Limited

• TeleSign Corporation

• Route Mobile Limited

• Zenvia Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The A2P SMS Messaging In BFSI Market?

Leading corporations in the A2P SMS messaging in BFSI market segment are strategizing to concoct innovative offerings, for example, subscription-based scam protection facilities to bolster message security, defend consumers from fraudulent activities, and elevate trust in financial communications. Ongoing subscription-based scam protection services are designed to supervise and sift through SMS communications, providing real-time detection and blocking of dubious or fraudulent messages. These facilities assist financial institutions in safeguarding their customers from phishing operations, identity theft, and financial fraudulent activities by ensuring secured and verified message delivery. For example, in July 2024, BT Group plc , a telecommunications firm based in the UK, rolled out two vital programs - A2P Trusted Bind and Scam Guard aimed at reinforcing fraud safeguarding in A2P SMS messaging in the BFSI industry. The A2P Trusted Bind program requires all banking and logistics-related SMS traffic to be directed through a single, safe A2P messaging bind, which allows BT to implement stringent and precise message filtering with negligible false positives. Scam Guard, on the other hand, is a modestly priced subscription service commencing at £1 ($1.33) monthly, providing features such as scam message labeling, dark web surveillance, and access to cybersecurity instruments to assist consumers in avoiding fraud and staying updated.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The A2P SMS Messaging In BFSI Market Growth

The A2P SMS messaging in bfsi market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Platform, Application-To-Person (A2P) Short Message Service (SMS) Gateway, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Customer Engagement, Authentication, Promotional Campaigns, Notifications, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Platform: Cloud-Based Platform, On-Premise Platform

2) By Application-To-Person (A2P) Short Message Service (SMS) Gateway: Transactional Short Message Service Gateway, Promotional Short Message Service Gateway, Two-Factor Authentication Short Message Service Gateway, Alerts And Notification Short Message Service Gateway

3) By Services: Managed Services, Professional Services, System Integration Services, Consulting Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The A2P SMS Messaging In BFSI Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the A2P SMS messaging in BFSI market. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

