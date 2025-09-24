The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Accounts Receivable Financing Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

It will grow to $250.28 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Accounts Receivable Financing Market Through 2025?

The market size for accounts receivable financing has experienced swift expansion in the past few years. The projection suggests an increase from $147.16 billion in 2024 to $164.06 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The significant growth in the historical period is a result of the mounting demand for liquidity management, the expansion of global trade, enhanced focus on cash flow efficiency improvement, heightened recognition of the advantages of financial flexibility, and the growing utilization of digital platforms for invoice financing.

It is anticipated that the size of the accounts receivable financing market will experience swift expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching a value of $250.28 billion by the year 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The predicted growth during this period can be associated with the escalating demand for instantaneous credit analytics, the emerging trend of integrated financial solutions, increasing support from regulatory bodies for alternate lending options, an intensified emphasis on financing linked to sustainability, and a boost in the usage of api-oriented lending ecosystems. Key expectations for the forecast interval include progress in the digitalization and automation of invoices, novel developments in tools for instantaneous credit decision-making, the unified integration of accounts receivable platforms with ERP systems, innovative approaches in multi-lender financing ecosystems, and the application of blockchain technology for invoice confirmation.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Accounts Receivable Financing Market?

The surge in entrepreneurial undertakings is anticipated to spur the expansion of the accounts receivable financing market in the near future. These activities involve spotting business possibilities, assuming the relevant risks, and arranging resources to establish and nurture new initiatives. The rise in such operations is linked to the progress in digital technology that has considerably reduced the entry-level obstacles, thereby facilitating individuals to swiftly start and supervise businesses via online platforms, enter international markets, and avail necessary tools and resources at a low cost. Accounts receivable financing boosts these entrepreneurial pursuits by offering immediate financial inflow from unsettled invoices, thus enabling entrepreneurs to tackle costs and invest in business amplification without depending on conventional loans. For example, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported in April 2025 that during the first quarter of 2025, the Inter-Departmental Business Register (IDBR) of UK saw an addition of 89,515 new enterprises, denoting a 2.8% rise from the equivalent period in 2024. There was an increased number of businesses established in 12 out of the 16 primary industrial categories, with the retail sector witnessing the most remarkable growth. Consequently, the escalating entrepreneurial activities are fuelling the expansion of the accounts receivable financing market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Accounts Receivable Financing Market?

Major players in the Accounts Receivable Financing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Bibby Financial Services Limited

• eCapital Corporation

• Lendio Corporation

• Triumph Business Capital LLC

• Taulia Inc.

• JD Factors Ltd.

• Drip Capital

• Riviera Finance LLC

• PrimeRevenue Inc.

• 1West Capital Partners LLC

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Accounts Receivable Financing Market In The Future?

Principal enterprises in the accounts receivable funding market are directing their attention towards crafting new solutions, like receivables finance systems, intended to make the funding proceedings more efficient, boost clarity, and enhance access to operational capital. These platforms provide digital strategies to enable firms to acquire funding by selling or borrowing against their pending invoices via a simplified and automated procedure. For illustration, in December 2022, Kyriba Corp., a company based in the US specializing in software, introduced the Kyriba Receivables Finance. This platform is aimed at aiding businesses grappling with surging interest rates and inflation. It equips CFOs and treasurers with the ability to promptly transform receivables into cash, mechanize the encompassing financing operations, and handle credit risk using a smooth ERP integration. It boasts features such as eligibility verification, funder networks, payment settlement, and live dashboards for KPI monitoring, such as DSO and usage caps. By incorporating it into the broader Kyriba’s Liquidity Management platform, this solution enables companies to make more expedited, informed decisions, consequently, bolstering financial stability.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Accounts Receivable Financing Market

The accounts receivable financing market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Accounts Receivable Collateral Financing, Accounts Receivable Factoring, Accounts Receivable Securitization

2) By Funding Source: Bank Lending, Private Investors, Alterative Lenders, Peer-To-Peer Lending Platforms

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End-User Industry: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Transportation And Logistics, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Accounts Receivable Collateral Financing: Revolving Credit Lines, Term Loans, Asset-Based Lending, Invoice Discounting

2) By Accounts Receivable Factoring: Recourse Factoring, Non-Recourse Factoring, Domestic Factoring, International Factoring

3) By Accounts Receivable Securitization: Single Seller Programs, Multi-Seller Conduits, Public Securitization, Private Placements

View the full accounts receivable financing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/accounts-receivable-financing-global-market-report

Global Accounts Receivable Financing Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the way in the global accounts receivable financing market, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the fastest growth rate in the future as per the 2025 Accounts Receivable Financing Global Market Report. The report encompasses information about various regions, specifically Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

