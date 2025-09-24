5G in Automotive & Smart Transportation Market to Hit $7.64 Bn by 2029, Growing at 25.6% CAGR (2025–2029)

The Business Research Company

5G in Automotive & Smart Transportation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The 5G In Automotive And Smart Transportation Market?

The market for 5G in the automotive and smart transportation sectors has seen tremendous growth recently, expanding from $2.44 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $3.07 billion in 2025, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%. This expansion during the historical period can be linked to an increased demand for interconnected vehicles, higher recurrence of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, amplified investments in intelligent transportation structures, a growing necessity for real-time traffic control, and an escalation in government policy measures endorsing the adoption of 5G.

The automotive and smart transportation market for 5G is predicted to experience significant growth in the coming years, expected to advance to $7.64 billion by 2029 at a striking compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. This increase during the forecasted period can be credited to factors such as the rising deployment of self-driving vehicles, heightened demand for seamless communication with minimal delay, the expanding integration of internet of things (IoT) within transportation, a growing emphasis on initiatives concerning smart cities, and an escalating requirement for improved safety measures for both drivers and passengers. Projected trends during this period encompass progress in edge computing technologies, enhancements in connected vehicle infrastructure, the evolution of real-time high definition (HD) mapping solutions, innovation in security measures for connected vehicles, and the headway in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication standards.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global 5G In Automotive And Smart Transportation Market?

The growth of the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market is anticipated to surge ahead, stimulated by the rising adoption of electric vehicles. These vehicles, also known as EVs, are powered by electric motors and utilize rechargeable batteries as their energy source, replacing traditional fossil fuels. A greater interest in and concern about the environment is largely fuelling the adoption of electric vehicles, which emit significantly lower greenhouse gases than their conventional counterparts, acting as a significant player in the fight against climate change and curbing air pollution. 5G technology is pivotal in these vehicles as it allows access to real-time updates on the availability of charging stations and the most efficient routes, thus minimizing range anxiety and maximizing charging efficiency. As reported by the France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2024, electric car sales in 2023 experienced an increase of 3.5 million - a year on year growth of 35% from 2022. Consequently, this growing trend in the adoption of electric vehicles is stimulating the expansion of the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The 5G In Automotive And Smart Transportation Market?

Major players in the 5G In Automotive And Smart Transportation market include:

• Volkswagen AG

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors Corporation

• BMW Group

• Mercedes-Benz Group AG

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Deutsche Telekom AG

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The 5G In Automotive And Smart Transportation Industry?

Major companies involved in the 5G automotive and smart transportation field are turning their focus to creating sophisticated solutions such as vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication platforms. These platforms aim to enable real-time data sharing, enhance road safety and support the operation of self-driving solutions. V2X communication platforms are systems that facilitate wireless communication between vehicles and other entities, such as pedestrians, other vehicles, infrastructure, and networks. This aims to support the real-time exchange of information to improve safety, traffic efficiency and performance of autonomous vehicles. For instance, in June 2025, Verizon Communications Inc., an American telecommunications company, launched an innovative edge transportation exchange to support real-time vehicle data transfer and smart mobility solutions. This 5G automotive and smart transportation system offers exceedingly low latency, high data throughput, and extensive device connectivity, improving real-time vehicle communication and enhancing traffic management precision. The edge transportation exchange helps improve road safety and traffic efficiency by enabling advanced connectivity.

What Segments Are Covered In The 5G In Automotive And Smart Transportation Market Report?

The 5G in automotive and smart transportation market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3) By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X), Telematics, Infotainment, Fleet Management, Other Applications

5) By End User: Automotive, Defense, Transportation Infrastructure, Warehousing And Logistics, Public Safety, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Roadside Units Roadside Units, Communication Modules, Sensors And Cameras

2) By Software: Traffic Management Software, Vehicle-to-Everything V2X Platforms, Autonomous Driving Software

3) By Services: Network Deployment And Maintenance, Consulting And System Integration, Data Analytics And Cloud Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global 5G In Automotive And Smart Transportation Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation, North America dominated the market in 2024. The anticipated fastest-growing region during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report extends its coverage to regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

