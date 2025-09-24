Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Investor Sentiment Analysis Market: Future Demand and Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Investor Sentiment Analysis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Investor Sentiment Analysis Market Through 2025?

The market for investor sentiment analysis amplified by artificial intelligence (AI) has experienced significant expansion in recent years. The market is predicted to increase from $1.61 billion in 2024 to $1.98 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%. Factors contributing to this historic growth include increased access to alternative data sources, the rise in the use of machine learning protocols in finance, the emergence of social media as a financial information medium, the need for real-time market analytics, and a shift toward data-centric investment strategies.

Expectations are high for the AI-driven investor sentiment analysis market, with projections indicating a surge to $4.48 billion by 2029, marking a CAGR of 22.6%. The thriving period can be credited to the escalating utilization of predictive analytics in finance, mounting need for customized investment strategies, intensifying focus on risk management, broadening of global capital markets, and the proliferation of web-based trading platforms. Integral trends for the projected term comprise the assimilation of unconventional data sources, the application of natural language processing for extracting sentiment, the emergence of hybrid human-AI investment models, the expansion of sentiment-focused trading signals, and the creation of real-time market sentiment dashboards.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Investor Sentiment Analysis Market?

The anticipated surge in data production is forecasted to fuel the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced investor sentiment analysis market. This boost in data production results from the rapid advancement of digital technologies that have transformed communication, information processing and connectivity. This allows for the constant generating and gathering of vast diverse data from a multitude of sources in real time. AI-enabled investor sentiment analysis contributes to data production by incessantly amassing and interpreting extensive real-time financial news, social media content, and market data. This process forms a dynamic flow of structured insights that enrich datasets for further analysis and decision-making. For instance, Edge Delta, a software firm based in the US stated in March 2024 that the global data production was estimated to be around 120 zettabytes (ZB) in 2023, translating to about 337,080 petabytes (PB) per day. With an estimated 5.35 billion internet users worldwide, each user could be producing roughly 15.87 terabytes (TB) of data daily. Consequently, this increase in data production is propelling the growth of the AI-enhanced investor sentiment analysis market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Investor Sentiment Analysis Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Investor Sentiment Analysis Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Bloomberg L.P.

• S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC

• FactSet Research Systems Inc.

• AlphaSense Inc.

• Trading Central S.A.

• RavenPack International S.L.

• Sentifi AG

• Sirius Investors Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Investor Sentiment Analysis Industry?

Key companies in the AI-powered investor sentiment analysis market are making strides in creating unique solutions such as live sentiment tracking to anticipate market trends and guide investment choices. The process of live sentiment tracking involves the use of AI to consistently scrutinize news, social media, and financial information to instantly assess market or investor sentiment. This appeals to investors as it provides time-sensitive insights which help them to promptly respond to market variations and make well-informed decisions. An example of this was the launch of the Agentic AI Platform by the Spain-based financial technology firm, Bigdata.com, in April 2025. The platform's autonomous agents are built to monitor user portfolios and investment themes constantly, offering round-the-clock surveillance and customized pre-market assessments. Users have the option to create watchlists that merge live price fluctuations and sentiment analysis from millions of financial documents. The platform develops automated summaries from over 55,000 worldwide news sources, delivering handpicked insights for portfolio determinations. It also allows analysts to systematize regular research tasks such as earnings reports, comprehensive company reviews, and sector summaries, enhancing productivity and minimizing overlooked areas.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Investor Sentiment Analysis Market

The artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced investor sentiment analysis market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Portfolio Management, Risk Management, Trading Strategies, Market Research, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Banks And Financial Institutions, Asset Management Firms, Hedge Funds, Retail Investors, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Sentiment Analysis Platforms, Predictive Analytics Tools, Social Media Monitoring Software, Financial News Aggregation Tools, Algorithmic Trading Software, Portfolio Optimization Software

2) By Services: Market Research And Analysis Services, Investment Advisory Services, Risk Assessment And Management Services, Custom Financial Analytics Services, Data Management And Integration Services, Training And Consulting Services

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Investor Sentiment Analysis Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 AI-augmented investor sentiment analysis global market report, North America led in size for the year 2024. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid expansion in the forthcoming period. The scope of the report on AI-enhanced investor sentiment analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

