Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Enhanced Business-To-Business Lead Scoring Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Enhanced Business-To-Business Lead Scoring Market Through 2025?

The market size for business-to-business lead scoring enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) has seen considerable expansion in recent times. The market will see growth from $1.56 billion in 2024 to an impressive $1.93 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. Factors driving this growth during the historical period include the amplified demand for sales strategies guided by data, the increasing importance of personalization in b2b marketing, heightened attention towards reducing customer acquisition costs, growing reliance on intent data for identifying prospects, and the escalating trust in artificial intelligence (AI) to minimize human bias in lead scoring.

The business-to-business lead scoring market, bolstered by artificial intelligence (AI), is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years. By 2029, it is projected to achieve a valuation of $4.45 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. This projected growth during the forecast period is attributed to factors such as increased adoption of firmographic, technographic, and intent signals, rising need for expandable lead scoring models in corporations, an escalating emphasis on account-based marketing (abm) adoption, an increasing dependence on multi-channel customer interaction and embracing of real-time data analysis, as well as the demand for customized outreach. The forecast period also expects to see trends such as technologically facilitated predictive lead scoring, real-time scoring powered by technology, multi-channel tracking driven by technology, advancements in explainable AI models, and innovation in predictive deal conversion.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Enhanced Business-To-Business Lead Scoring Market?

Anticipated advancements in the artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted business-to-business lead scoring industry are fueled by the elevated infiltration of cloud-based solutions. The provisions of computing amenities like storage, processing power, and applications via the internet, otherwise termed as cloud-based solutions, encourage easy access and scalability. A surge in the adoption of cloud infrastructure by businesses has been largely influenced by an imperative necessity for elastic, scalable, and economically viable IT resources capable of quick adaptation to business modifications. AI models can expeditiously and accurately scrutinize real-time customer conduct and interaction patterns, made possible by unobstructed access to voluminous and varied data groups through cloud-based solutions. Consequently, this enhances lead qualification and priority in business-to-business lead scoring. As per a December 2023 report from Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based governmental bureau, cloud computing services like internet-based software, computational power, or storage were employed by 45.2% of the EU businesses in 2023, showing a rise of 4.2 percentage points from the year 2021. Thus, the escalating prevalence of cloud-based solutions fuels the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI)-improved business-to-business lead scoring sector.

Which Players Dominate The Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Enhanced Business-To-Business Lead Scoring Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Enhanced Business-To-Business Lead Scoring Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Salesforce Inc.

• Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.

• 6sense Insights Inc.

• NextRoll Inc.

• Belkins

• Cognism Limited

• Dealfront Germany GmbH

• Terminus Technologies Limited

• UserMotion Inc.

• CaliberMind Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Enhanced Business-To-Business Lead Scoring Market In The Future?

Leading entities in the AI-powered B2B lead scoring market are focusing on using pioneering technologies like predictive analytical technology to discover high-value leads and enhance sales plans. This type of artificial intelligence uses historical information and statistical algorithms to project future occurrences. It aids organisations in finding promising leads, predicting customer activities, and improving sales and marketing tactics. For instance, in March 2023, 6sense Insights, Inc., a software company based in the US, introduced Revenue AI for Sales. This AI-driven platform aids sellers in identifying available accounts, prioritising high-impact tasks and obtaining an in-depth understanding of buyer behaviours. It uses predictive analytics to rank accounts and contacts based on purchasing intent, engagement indications, and firmographic, technographic, and psychographic information. This allows sales divisions to concentrate their energies on the most lucrative opportunities and refine their overarching sales tactics. The platform consolidates vast volumes of data into actionable insights, decreasing the amount of time spent on manual lead generation and data compiling. It also enables sales representatives to interact with the proper buyers at the appropriate time, offering personalised recommendations for subsequent steps which aid sales teams maneuver through complex buying processes, deal with multiple stakeholders and provide personalised messaging that aligns with individual buyer personas.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Enhanced Business-To-Business Lead Scoring Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The artificial intelligence (AI)–enhanced business-to-business lead scoring market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Sales And Marketing Automation, Customer Relationship Management, Predictive Analytics, Other Applications

5) By End-User Industry: Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Predictive Analytics Solutions, Customer Relationship Management Integration Tools, Data Management Platforms, Sales Intelligence Applications, Marketing Automation Solutions

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Training And Support Services, Managed Services, Data Enrichment Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Enhanced Business-To-Business Lead Scoring Market?

For the year under consideration in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Enhanced Business-To-Business Lead Scoring Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region. However, it is anticipated that the Asia Pacific will witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

