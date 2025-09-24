Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Supplier Emissions Benchmark Market CAGR to be at 21.6% from 2025 to 2029 | $3.41 Bn

The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Supplier Emissions Benchmark Global Market Report 2025 – Market Trends, Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Supplier Emissions Benchmark Market?

The market size of supplier emissions benchmark, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), has seen a significant surge in growth over the recent years. Its growth is projected to increase from $1.28 billion in 2024 to $1.56 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.0%. This historic growth trend has been propelled by various factors such as the rising adoption of carbon accounting solutions, increased consciousness about the influence of supplier emissions, growing regulatory pressures to maintain supply chain sustainability, the incorporation of environmental reporting practices, and an enhanced emphasis on energy efficiency during procurement.

Over the next few years, the size of the market for supplier emissions benchmarks driven by artificial intelligence (AI) is slated for a significant increase. Estimated growth stands at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%, forecasting a worth of $3.41 billion by 2029. The primary factors fuelling this projected growth during the forecast period include the expanding nature of environmentally-friendly supply chain actions, an increased need for readily available supplier emissions data, the acceleration of corporate commitments towards net zero targets, the increasing necessity for proactive emissions management, and a heightened focus on the reduction of risks in global supply chains. Within the same period, advancements in AI algorithms specifically designed for emissions benchmarking, novel innovations in real-time data analytics systems, progress in digital twin technology for monitor supply chains, research and advancements in anticipating environmental models, and merging internet of things sensors with emissions tracing are predicted to be among the main trends.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Supplier Emissions Benchmark Market?

The swift progression of digital transformation is projected to stimulate the expansion of the AI-energized supplier emissions benchmark market. Digital transformation alludes to the merger of digital technologies in every aspect of a company to elevate its operations, enrich customer values, and embrace market changes. This transformation is on an upward swing as enterprises aim to bolster efficiency and competitiveness by using technology to refine processes, cut expenses, and offer expedited, more customized services to satisfy progressing customer demands. As the scope of digitalization broadens, firms produce massive and intricate supplier data, necessitating AI-powered emissions benchmarking for automating data management, precisely scrutinizing extensive datasets, and providing valuable insights far more effectively than traditional methods. For example, in July 2024, the Office for National Statistics, a UK government agency, reported that expenditure on digital infrastructure reached $12.36 billion (£9.2 billion) in 2022, corresponding to a 22.9% increase from the preceding year. Consequently, the swift progression of digital transformation is contributing to the development of the AI-energized supplier emissions benchmark market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Supplier Emissions Benchmark Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Supplier Emissions Benchmark Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Siemens AG

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Schneider Electric SE

• EcoVadis SAS

• Persefoni AI Inc.

• Pulsora Ltd.

• Unravel Carbon Pvt. Ltd.

• CarbonChain Ltd.

• Mavarick AI Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Supplier Emissions Benchmark Market?

Key enterprises in the AI-fueled supplier emissions assessment industry are emphasizing the development of cutting-edge methodologies like natural language processing (NLP) aided emission factor alignment. This aids in automating and simplifying the calculation procedures of scope 3.1 emissions from intricate supply chain records. The concept of NLP-empowered emission factor alignment involves deploying AI language algorithms for the automatic interpretation and alignment of unorganized procurement or supplier data with the most fitting emission factors for sustainable reports. For instance, Climatiq Technologies GmbH, a tech firm based in Germany, in May 2025, introduced Climatiq Autopilot. Powered by AI, this feature makes Scope 3.1 emission calculations automated by utilizing NLP to associate unstructured textual data with the right emission factors. This platform integrates effortlessly into pre-existing enterprise systems through an API, providing immediate, audit-ready carbon insights. It aids in meeting global standards like the GHG Protocol and ISO 14067, thus allowing companies to make educated, low-carbon choices throughout their supply chains.

What Segments Are Covered In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Supplier Emissions Benchmark Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven supplier emissions benchmark market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Application: Carbon Footprint Analysis, Supply Chain Optimization, Compliance Management, Reporting And Analytics, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Manufacturing, Retail, Automotive, Energy And Utilities, Healthcare, Food And Beverage, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Carbon Accounting Software, Emissions Monitoring Software, Sustainability Analytics Software, Predictive Modeling Software, Reporting And Visualization Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Training Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Integration Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Supplier Emissions Benchmark Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for AI-driven supplier emissions benchmark. It is anticipated that the fastest growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region in the years leading up to 2025. The AI-driven supplier emissions benchmark global market report includes coverage of regions such as the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

