3D Secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) Payer Authentication Market Report 2025: Growth, Trends & Forecasts to 2029

How Much Is The 3D Secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) Payer Authentication Market Worth?

The market size for 3D secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) payer authentication has experienced substantial growth in recent times, expanding from $1.43 billion in 2024 to a projected $1.65 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. Factors contributing to this upward trend in the historic period include increasing instances of online payment fraud, greater consumer usage of digital payments, the surge in cross-border payments, pressure to comply with regulations, and the rapid spread of e-commerce platforms.

In the forthcoming years, the market size for 3D Secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) authentication of payers is predicted to experience a swift escalation. It is projected to reach a whopping $2.94 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This surge in the forecast period is expected due to factors like the increasing sophistication in payment fraud, rising acceptance of buy now pay later (BNPL) systems, the spread of cryptocurrency and Web3 payments, as well as growing online fraud and cybersecurity threats. Some key trends for the forecast period are the integration of digital identity verification, cloud-based validation services, use of blockchain for transaction authentication, adaptive authentication technologies, and AI-led behavioral biometrics.

What Are The Factors Driving The 3D Secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) Payer Authentication Market?

The surge in online payment frauds is projected to stimulate the development of the 3D secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) payer authentication market. Online payment fraud refers to the illicit use of payment information to conduct false transactions online. An increase in these frauds can be linked to the growth in digital transactions, as users expose their sensitive payment data on insecure or unverified platforms. The 3D secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) payer authentication aids in countering these frauds by supporting real-time, risk-centric identity affirmation during transactions. This not only improves security but also ensures a smooth user experience, diminishes fraud, and enhances consumer confidence in online payments. For instance, UK Finance, a government entity in the UK, reported that unauthorized fraudulent losses went up by 2% to roughly $915 million (£722 million), with 3.13 million confirmed incidents in 2024. This is a 14% rise compared to 2023. As a result, the escalating online payment fraud instances are fuelling the expansion of the 3D secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) payer authentication market.

Who Are The Major Players In The 3D Secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) Payer Authentication Market?

Major players in the 3D Secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) Payer Authentication Global Market Report 2025 include:

• American Express Company

• Visa Inc.

• Mastercard Incorporated

• Fiserv Inc.

• Adyen N.V.

• Naspers Payments Private Limited

• Worldline S.A.

• Elavon Inc.

• Nets A/S

• ACI Worldwide Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The 3D Secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) Payer Authentication Sector?

Leading firms in the 3D secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) payer authentication marketplace are concentrating on the creation of innovative solutions such as authentication services. These services are aimed at enhancing transaction security, improving user interactions, and minimizing fraudulent threats. Put simply, authentication services are procedures or systems that ascertain the identity of a user, gadget, or system prior to permitting access to a digital service, transaction, or resource. Take for example, PayU Payments Private Limited, an online payments solution provider based in India, introduced an authentication service based on 3DS 2.0 SDK for Indian businesses in February 2023. This next-generation solution, certified by EMVCo, simplifies online card payments. This service enables companies to provide their customers with a smooth, completely native checkout process on apps or websites. It leverages secure biometric authentication and smooth workflows to speed up transactions and reduce instances of shopping cart abandonment.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest 3D Secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) Payer Authentication Market Share?

The 3d secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) payer authentication market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: E-Commerce, Banking, Payment Gateways, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Healthcare, Travel And Hospitality, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Payment Gateway Software, Security And Encryption Software, Terminal Management Software (TMS), Point Of Sale (POS) Operating Systems, Fraud Detection And Risk Management Software, Tokenization Solutions, Digital Wallet Integration

2) By Hardware: Payment Terminals, Personal Identification Number (PIN) Pads, Biometric Devices, Mobile Point Of Sale (POS) Devices, Smart Card Readers, Contactless Or Near Field Communication (NFC) Devices, Embedded Chipsets, Peripheral Devices

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting And Training Services, Managed Services, Software-As-A-Service (SaaS), Hardware Leasing Services, Remote Troubleshooting, Compliance And Certification Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The 3D Secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) Payer Authentication Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for 3D Secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) payer authentication. The report on the 3DS 2.0 payer authentication global market for 2025 predicts its growth trajectory. The regions evaluated in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

