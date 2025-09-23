GU Inauguration Speaker is Vatican’s Most Important Woman Leader



A member of the religious Congregation of the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist, Sr. Petrini was appointed by Pope Francis (and confirmed by Pope Leo) as President of the Pontifical Commission for the Vatican City State and President of the Governorate of the Vatican City State in March 2025. This means she is the Vatican’s chief civil officer, directing the ordinary administration of Vatican City State and ensuring that its functions align with the Pope’s mission. By steering the Governorate, Sr. Petrini helps shape the logistical and financial support that underpins the Vatican’s global diplomatic outreach, humanitarian aid, and participation in international forums.

Sr. Petrini earned a degree in political science from the Libera Università Internazionale degli Studi Sociali Guido Carli (LUISS, or, in English, the Free University for the Social Sciences), the same university GU’s new Italian president attended in the 1990s. However, the two leaders first met in 2024 when Seton Hall University in New Jersey – where Passerini was interim president – bestowed on Petrini an honorary degree.

Passerini says her team at Seton Hall – a university named for Mother Elizabeth Ann Seton – was considering a list of worthy recipients, and while the tradition was to offer the honorary degree to a cardinal or other clergy member, they were interested in inviting a woman. Petrini rose high on the list, as the first woman to run Vatican City State.

A review of the Sister’s biography offered Passerini a quick connection: “She was a year ahead of me at LUISS, but I knew we could talk about our professors,” Passerini says.

When Sister Petrini accepted the invitation and came to Seton Hall, the two talked about shared experiences as well as their futures.

“We developed a good friendship and one that I treasure a lot,” Passerini says.

In 2024, Sister Raffaella Petrini received an honorary degree from Seton Hall University where Katia Passerini was interim president. (Photo by Joy Yagid for Seton Hall)

Naturally, Sister was a friend Passerini was excited to invite to be the keynote speaker at her presidential inauguration, held at Gonzaga’s McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane.

Passerini says Sister Petrini is a humble leader, despite her position.

“You would never know that she is in spaces and places where she is the one making the decisions. She has an incredibly strong philosophical, theological and economics background and is extremely talented, but you would never see an ounce of ostentation,” says Passerini. “She is both competent and humble.”

Sister Petrini’s visit to Spokane is brief – arriving the night before inauguration and departing immediately afterward. That’s a gesture Passerini will value as a true gift of friendship, considering Petrini’s many responsibilities.

Ellen Maccarone, vice president for Mission Integration at Gonzaga, says Sr. Petrini’s visit is a great opportunity the University has not had before to welcome a female Church leader to campus. “We are excited to share the way we live out our Catholic, Jesuit mission with her,” she says.