Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,197 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman and CEO of Neuberger Berman in New York

AZERBAIJAN, September 22 - 22 September 2025, 23:04

On September 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with George Walker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Neuberger Berman, in New York.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Neuberger Berman.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan attaches importance to expanding cooperation with international financial institutions and reputable investment companies, expressing confidence that the partnership with Neuberger Berman will continue to develop successfully.

It was noted during the meeting that the effective partnership between the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Neuberger Berman, established in 2016, has contributed both to the development of Azerbaijan’s financial sector and the expansion of international investment opportunities.

George Walker briefed the President on his company’s global financial and investment activities, expressing satisfaction with the existing cooperation with Azerbaijan. He stressed the significance of economic processes in the region for the company and pointed out that opportunities to expand the partnership through new projects are currently being explored.

Founded in 1939 in New York, Neuberger Berman is a global investment management firm that today manages assets worth over half a trillion US dollars for international institutions, advisors, and individual investors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman and CEO of Neuberger Berman in New York

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more