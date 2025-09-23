On September 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Jonathan Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone, in New York.

Jonathan Gray underlined that Azerbaijan’s economic reforms and development processes have created attractive opportunities for international investors. He noted that Blackstone is keen to expand its successful cooperation with Azerbaijan, particularly with the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and highly praised the favorable investment environment established in the country.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with leading global financial institutions, noting that the country’s economic environment, built on principles of stability, transparency, and sustainable development, provides a solid basis for new partnerships.

Founded in 1985 in New York, Blackstone is one of the world’s largest alternative investment management companies. Its investment portfolios cover private equity, real estate, credit, infrastructure, data centers, renewable energy, and hedge funds. The company currently manages assets worth over 1 trillion US dollars and operates in 27 cities worldwide, including London, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, and Tokyo.