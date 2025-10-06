Strategic Alliance Consulting Rebrands as Securim to Lead the Next Era of Compliance and Cybersecurity

Securim Logo

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Alliance Consulting Rebrands as Securim to Lead the Next Era of Compliance and CybersecurityNew brand identity reflects proven track record and expanded mission to make trust measurableStrategic Alliance Consulting (SAC), a trusted provider of compliance and cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has officially rebranded as Securim. The new name, logo, and identity represent the company’s evolution into a next-generation partner helping organizations make trust measurable in a complex and fast-changing digital landscape.“The transition from SAC to Securim isn’t just a new name — it’s a commitment to delivering smarter, scalable, and measurable trust solutions,” said Abhi Thorat, Founder and CEO. “We’ve built our reputation on guiding organizations through compliance and cybersecurity requirements. Now, as Securim, we’re expanding that mission with AI-driven automation, continuous compliance support, and trusted frameworks that help modern enterprises stay secure and audit-ready.”A Proven Track Record of InnovationSecurim’s journey began in a garage lab under the SAC name, where the team built one of the first virtualized 4G Cores by integrating OpenStack with Contrail SDN. This early breakthrough proved that telecom networks could be elastic, cloud-based, and cost-efficient — laying the foundation for scalable, next-generation infrastructure.Building on that momentum, SAC launched the V2X Lab, pioneering connected-vehicle messaging with DSRC and C-V2X. These demonstrations positioned the company as an early leader in transportation cybersecurity, well before it became a national priority.As the industry shifted to 5G, SAC partnered with the largest U.S. wireless operator to deliver service assurance for the nation’s first multi-vendor, cloud-native 5G Core. This work embedded resilience and compliance into containerized architectures, deepening expertise in microservices and cloud-native security at national scale.The company then launched 5GSoftware.com, a spinout that translated large-scale expertise into secure, turnkey private 5G deployments for small and mid-sized businesses. The platform expanded into cross-sector use cases — enabling smart factories to automate in real time, smart warehouses to optimize logistics, and state DOTs to bridge automotive and defense standards. This marked the shift from consultancy to solutions provider, demonstrating the ability to productize expertise and scale it across industries.Securim also scaled its compliance and cybersecurity programs across defense, fintech, healthcare, utilities, and public-sector infrastructure. The team has guided defense contractors through CMMC readiness, fintech firms through SOC 2 certification, healthcare providers through HIPAA and PCI compliance, utilities through tailored security programs, and technology companies through FedRAMP and ISO 27001 alignment. One high-profile milestone was securing wireless communications at Seattle’s Lumen Field during an international sporting event — proving resilience in a high-stakes, mission-critical environment.Becoming SecurimThe rebrand to Securim reflects more than a new name — it symbolizes clarity, protection, and decisive action. Combining years of hands-on consulting with the power of compliance automation, Securim delivers solutions that make security and compliance practical, measurable, and scalable.“From our origins in a garage lab to securing international events, our journey reflects a simple thesis: cybersecurity should empower organizations, not hold them back,” added Thorat. “Securim is here to ensure compliance without chaos, security without compromise, and measurable trust that drives business forward.”Key Highlights of the Rebrand- New Identity: The Securim name, visual design, and keyhole “S” icon capture the brand’s focus on trust and measurable outcomes.- Expanded Services: Clients gain access to enhanced compliance automation tools, AI-native features, and tailored industry frameworks such as CMMC, FedRAMP, SOC 2, PCI, HIPAA, and ISO 27001.- Continuity & Growth: All existing SAC commitments, contracts, and client services remain intact, with added benefits under the new Securim brand.About SecurimFormerly Strategic Alliance Consulting (SAC), Securim is a Bellevue-based compliance and cybersecurity company dedicated to making trust measurable. By combining decades of expertise with automation and forward-thinking solutions, Securim empowers organizations to achieve compliance readiness, mitigate risk, and build resilience across regulated industries — including defense, healthcare, utilities, fintech, and education. The company’s capabilities cover leading frameworks such as CMMC, FedRAMP, SOC 2, PCI, HIPAA, and ISO 27001.For more information, visit https://www.securim.com

