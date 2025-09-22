For Immediate Release: September 22, 2025

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today initiated the approval of leucovorin calcium tablets for patients with cerebral folate deficiency (CFD), a neurological condition that affects folate (a vitamin essential for brain health) transport into the brain. Individuals with cerebral folate deficiency have been observed to have developmental delays with autistic features (e.g., challenges with social communication, sensory processing, and repetitive behaviors), seizures, and problems with movement and coordination.

The FDA has conducted a systematic analysis of literature published between 2009-2024, including published case reports with patient-level information, as well as mechanistic data, and has determined that the information supports a finding that leucovorin calcium can help individuals suffering from CFD.

"We have witnessed a tragic four-fold increase in autism over two decades,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H. “Children are suffering and deserve access to potential treatments that have shown promise. We are using gold standard science and common sense to deliver for the American people.”

The FDA is working with GSK, the innovator of Wellcovorin (leucovorin calcium), on a process to include the essential scientific information needed for the safe and effective use of these drug products for adults and pediatric patients with CFD. As the New Drug Application (NDA) holder for this medicine, GSK has preliminarily agreed to work with the FDA on this relabeling effort.

“The FDA is collaborating with GSK to broaden the existing Wellcovorin label," said George Tidmarsh, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “This effort reflects the FDA’s commitment to identify opportunities to repurpose drugs to treat chronic diseases. The FDA remains committed to finding and treating the root causes of autism.”

CFD has also been reported in a broader patient population with neuropsychiatric symptoms, including autistic features, and detectable serum autoantibodies to the folate receptor alpha; however, there are limitations on the available data for the use of leucovorin in this population and additional studies are needed to assess safety and efficacy.

