A new path forward for Veterans living with PTSD

Facilities across VA offer a range of effective, evidence-based PTSD treatments helping Veterans rediscover hope, rebuild relationships and reclaim their lives.

“PTSD happens when the natural recovery process after trauma gets blocked—usually through avoidance,” explained Dr. Laura Meyers, program coordinator for the Trauma Recovery Team at the Orlando VA. “For many, the trauma feels like it’s still happening. Our goal is to help them start living again.”

Core treatment options at VA facilities include Prolonged Exposure (PE), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and Written Exposure Therapy (WET). Each therapy addresses PTSD differently and is tailored to the Veteran’s specific needs.

“If a Veteran is struggling with beliefs like, ‘I can’t trust anyone,” “CPT may help most,” said Meyers. “If they avoid crowded places or activities, PE can address those behaviors. EMDR is often preferred by Veterans with multiple traumas because it adapts to the brain’s natural healing process.”

One Veteran’s story shows how impactful the right therapy can be. After witnessing an IED blast during deployment, he carried deep guilt, believing he could have done more.

“But around the sixth session, something clicked,” Meyers said. “He looked up and said, ‘It wasn’t my fault.’ From that point, his life changed.”

Dr. Camellia Westwell, a psychologist at the Viera Outpatient Clinic, emphasized that recovery is not just about reducing symptoms.

“For every Veteran, success looks different,” she said. “It might be playing with their kids, going to a graduation, or just feeling peace again. We build treatment goals around what brings them joy and meaning.”

Long-term resilience is a key focus of treatment at the Orlando VA. “We’re not just working on the past,” said Westwell. “We teach coping skills Veterans can use going forward. Some may continue with group therapy or booster sessions to stay on track.”

In addition to trauma-focused therapies, Veterans can access support for related challenges such as insomnia, nightmares and emotional regulation.

Options like CBT-I (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia), ACT (Acceptance and Commitment Therapy) and DBT (Dialectical Behavior Therapy) offer further tools for wellness. Whole Health programs also provide holistic support.

Treatment can also be available virtually. “Virtual care has been a game changer,” said Westwell. “Some Veterans feel more comfortable at home. It removes barriers like transportation, pain or work conflicts, and opens the door for those who might otherwise avoid care.”

Dr. Meyers noted that about 90% of Veterans on her team now choose virtual sessions. “It’s helped so many engage in treatment who might have otherwise never walked in the door,” she said.

Still, stigma remains a barrier—particularly among male Veterans. “There’s a belief that asking for help makes you weak,” Meyers said. “But if you’d be honored to help someone else, why not let others be there for you?”

Her message to Veterans who are unsure: “Ask yourself—has what you’ve been doing been working? If not, give us a try. Start with one step. You don’t have to commit to months of therapy. Just get the information. You deserve a life worth living.”

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

It’s never too late to apply for the VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.

This article was originally published on the Orlando VA Healthcare System site and has been edited for style and clarity.