HHS Provides More Than $1.5 Billion in State and Tribal Opioid Response Grants

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), today allocated more than $1.5 billion in FY25 continuation funding awards for the State Opioid Response (SOR) and Tribal Opioid Response (TOR) grants. This funding provides critical resources to states and Tribal communities to address the overdose crisis through prevention, opioid overdose reversal medications, treatment (including medications for opioid use disorder, or MOUD), and recovery support.

"America’s addiction and overdose crises are tearing apart families and communities, and meeting this challenge requires honesty, courage, and bold action," said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "We are putting power back in the hands of states and Tribes to build solutions that reflect their people and their traditions. This investment is about saving lives, restoring hope, and making our communities whole again."

"With the rise of polysubstance abuse and increasing role of stimulants in overdose deaths, it has never been more important to comprehensively address the disease of addiction and the root drivers of this crisis," said SAMHSA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Dr. Art Kleinschmidt. "State and Tribal Opioid Response funding provides critical resources to help prevent addiction, provide evidence-based treatment, and support long-term recovery and sobriety."

The allocations include $1.48 billion for State Opioid Response and nearly $63 million for Tribal Opioid Response.

Since the SOR program began in 2018, states report that nearly 1.3 million people have received treatment services, including more than 650,000 who received MOUD. Through the SOR program, nearly 1.5 million people have received recovery support services. SAMHSA grantees reported distributing more than 10 million opioid overdose reversal kits, with opioid overdose reversal medications being used to reverse more than 550,000 overdoses. Since the TOR program began in 2018, Tribes report that approximately 16,500 patients have received treatment services, and SAMHSA grantees reported distributing more than 116,500 naloxone kits, with opioid reversal medications being used to reverse more than 1,750 overdoses.

Opioid response grant successes are most evident in qualitative improvements in the lives of participants. At the six-month follow-up, most individuals served through SOR funding reported improved housing stability, social connectedness, health, and employment and education achievement, as well as increased abstinence from alcohol or drug use. For most participants, mental health outcomes also improved, with clients reporting less depression, less anxiety, better behavioral control, and fewer suicide attempts.

Preventing substance misuse, expanding access to treatment, and supporting long-term recovery are key pillars of SAMHSA’s newly released Strategic Priorities. These priorities are foundational to achieving the Administration’s Make America Healthy Again goals.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To locate a treatment facility or provider, visit FindTreatment.gov.

Table of State Opioid Response (SOR) Awards

Grantee 2025 Award
Alaska State Dept of Health and Social Services

$5,991,536
Alabama State Dept of Mental Health

$16,181,718
Arkansas Division of Aging Adult and Behavioral Health

$10,651,261
American Samoa Department of Health

$500,000
Arizona Health Care Cost Containment Systems

$34,800,088
California State Dept/Health Care Services

$105,677,209
Colorado State Dept of Human Services

$20,805,885
Connecticut State Dept of Mental Health/Addiction Services

$15,027,053
D.C. Department of Behavioral Health

$25,166,719
Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health

$38,808,934
Florida State Department of Children and Families

$104,294,533
FSM Dept Of Health and Social Affairs – Micronesia

$500,000
Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities

$28,959,806
Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center

$500,000
Hawaii State Department of Health – Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division

$4,000,000
Iowa State Dept of Public Health

$8,965,676
Idaho State Dept of Health and Welfare

$7,835,129
Illinois State Department of Human Services

$36,714,994
Indiana Family & Social Services Admin

$30,274,611
Kansas State Department for Aging and Disability Services

$8,326,259
Kentucky State Cabinet/Health/Family Services

$37,220,314
Louisiana State Office of Behavioral Health

$18,001,460
Massachusetts State Dept of Public Health

$59,526,835
Maryland State Department of Health

$53,151,656
Maine State Dept of Health and Human Services

$9,794,198
Michigan State Department of Health and Human Services

$36,376,429
Minnesota State Department of Human Services

$11,297,261
Missouri State Dept of Mental Health

$26,347,627
Northern Mariana Islands Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation

$500,000
Mississippi State Department of Mental Health

$7,099,537
Montana State Dept of Public Health & Human Services

$4,344,020
North Carolina State Dept of Health & Human Services

$36,616,919
North Dakota State Department of Human Services

$4,000,000
Nebraska State Dept of Health & Human Services

$4,589,908
New Hampshire State Dept of Health Statistics/Data Management

$29,890,890
New Jersey State Department of Human Services

$68,788,243
New Mexico State Department of Human Services

$11,790,310
Nevada Department of Health and Human Services

$16,634,894
New York State of Alcoholism/Substance Abuse

$56,135,494
Ohio State Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services

$100,226,750
Oklahoma Dept Of Mental Health/Substance Abuse

$15,800,749
Oregon Health Authority Directors Office Financial Services

$15,276,923
Pennsylvania State Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

$83,151,776
Puerto Rico Department of Mental Health and Anti-Addiction Services Administration

$12,537,000
Republic Of Palau Ministry of Health

$500,000
Rhode Island Dept of Behavioral Healthcare/Developmental Disabilities

$11,363,011
South Carolina State Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services

$18,798,164
South Dakota State Department of Social Services

$4,070,272
Tennessee State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

$31,360,290
Texas Health and Human Services Commission

$52,101,635
Utah Department of Health and Human Services

$10,702,155
Virginia State Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services

$27,341,874
Virgin Islands Department of Health

$500,000
Vermont State Agency of Human Services

$5,991,536
Washington Health Care Authority

$27,125,699
Wisconsin Department of Health Services

$17,790,145
West Virginia Dept of Human Services

$45,774,615
Wyoming State Department of Health

$4,000,000
TOTAL

$1,480,500,000

Table of Tribal Opioid Response (TOR) Awards

Grantee 2025 Award
Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma

$886,015
Ahtna' T'Aene Nene' D/B/A Copper River Native Association

$238,563
Akiachak Native Community

$250,000
Akiak Native Community

$249,999
Albuquerque Area Indian Health Board

$1,476,692
Aleutian-Pribilof Island Association

$295,338
Aroostook Micmac Council

$250,000
Bad River Band of Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians

$157,827
Bay Mills Indian Community

$250,000
Black Feet Tribe

$502,075
California Rural Indian Health Board

$502,075
Catawba Indian Nation

$250,000
Chapa-De Indian Health Program, Inc.

$250,000
Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

$424,613
Cherokee Nation

$2,067,369
Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes

$502,075
Chickaloon Native Village

$295,338
Chickasaw Nation

$2,067,369
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

$2,004,756
Citizen Potawatomi Nation

$886,015
Cocopah Indian Tribe

$250,000
Comanche Nation

$295,338
Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

$250,000
Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation

$502,075
Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Inc.

$886,015
Delaware Tribe Of Indians

$250,000
Eastern Aleutian Tribes, Inc.

$250,000
Eastern Shoshone Tribe

$295,338
Fairbanks Native Association

$250,000
Feather River Tribal Health, Inc.

$250,000
Five Sandoval Indian Pueblos, Inc.

$250,000
Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe

$249,979
Forest County Potawatomi Community

$250,000
Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes

$295,330
Gila River Health Care Corporation

$886,015
Great Plains Tribal Chairmen'S Health Board

$795,338
Hannahville Indian Community

$250,000
Hopi Tribe

$295,338
Hualapai Tribal Council

$249,999
Indian Health Council, Inc.

$250,000
Iowa Tribe Of Oklahoma, Inc.

$250,000
Karuk Tribe

$295,338
Kawerak, Inc.

$250,000
Keetoowah Economic Development Authority

$295,338
Kenaitze Indian Tribe

$250,000
Ketchikan Indian Corporation

$244,071
Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (Inc)

$295,338
Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas

$250,000
Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma

$295,338
K'Ima:W Medical Center

$295,338
Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma

$295,338
Knik Tribe

$283,359
Kodiak Area Native Association

$295,338
Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Govern/Board

$291,089
Lummi Indian Business Council

$250,000
Maniilaq Health Center

$250,000
Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

$249,993
Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe

$250,000
Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians

$249,938
Mathiesen Memorial Health Clinic

$250,000
Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe

$191,367
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

$425,000
Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma

$250,000
Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut

$250,000
Mount Sanford Tribal Consortium

$249,998
Muscogee Creek Nation

$886,015
Nambe Pueblo Governor's Office

$295,338
Native Village of Goodnews Bay

$249,999
Navajo Nation Tribal Government

$2,067,369
Ninilchik Village

$295,338
Nooksack Indian Tribe

$250,000
Northern Arapaho Tribe

$295,338
Northern Cheyenne Tribe

$294,458
Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board

$9,044,061
Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi

$250,000
Oglala Lakota Division of Behavioral Health

$750,000
Ohkay Owingeh

$250,000
Oneida Tribe Of Wisconsin

$425,000
Osage Nation Si-Si A-Pe-Txa

$295,338
Pala Band of Mission Indians

$246,720
Pawnee Tribe of Oklahoma

$250,000
Peoria Tribe Of Indians of Oklahoma

$250,000
Pleasant Point Indian Reservation

$250,000
Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma

$250,000
Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation

$249,927
Pueblo of Pojoaque

$250,000
Quapaw Tribe of Oklahoma

$250,000
Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians

$250,000
Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians

$250,000
Reno-Sparks Indian Colony

$295,338
Riverside-San Bernardino County Ind Health

$425,000
Rocky Boy Health Board

$295,077
Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council

$849,745
Rosebud Sioux Tribe

$424,677
Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

$250,000
Santee Sioux Tribe of Nebraska

$194,672
Santo Domingo Tribe

$292,426
Sault Sainte Marie Tribe/Chippewa Indian

$425,000
Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians

$118,108
Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, The

$295,337
Seminole Tribe of Florida

$250,000
Seneca Cayuga Tribe of Oklahoma

$250,000
Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians

$250,000
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation of Idaho

$295,338
Shoshone-Paiute Tribes

$249,876
Sierra Tribal Consortium, Inc.

$250,000
Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate

$295,338
Sokaogan Chippewa Community

$294,990
Southcentral Foundation

$886,015
Southeast Alaska Reg Hlth Consortium

$502,075
Southern Indian Health Council

$249,998
Southern Plains Tribal Health Board Foundation

$886,015
Southern Ute Indian Tribe

$249,993
Spirit Lake Tribe

$250,000
St Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin

$295,338
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

$295,338
Stockbridge-Munsee Community

$293,557
Susanville Indian Rancheria

$250,000
Tanana Chiefs Conference, Inc.

$502,075
Taos, Pueblo Of

$250,000
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Indians

$295,338
Tohono O'Odham Nation

$502,075
Tolowa Dee-Ni Nation

$250,000
Tule River Indian Health Center, Inc.

$250,000
Tunica-Biloxi Indians of Louisiana

$250,000
Tuolumne Me Wuk Indian Health Center, Inc.

$229,036
Turtle Mountain Tribe

$425,000
Two Feathers Native American Families Services

$295,338
United Indian Health Services, Inc.

$501,908
Viejas Band Of Kumeyaay Indians

$250,000
Village Of Alakanuk

$250,000
Wabanaki Health And Wellness

$295,338
Washoe Tribe Of Nevada And California

$250,000
Wichita & Affiliated Tribes

$295,338
Winnebago Tribe Of Nebraska

$250,000
Wyandotte Nation

$250,000
Yavapai Apache Nation

$250,000
Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation

$749,999
Yurok Tribe

$295,338
TOTAL

$63,000,000

