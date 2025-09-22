HHS Provides More Than $1.5 Billion in State and Tribal Opioid Response Grants

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), today allocated more than $1.5 billion in FY25 continuation funding awards for the State Opioid Response (SOR) and Tribal Opioid Response (TOR) grants. This funding provides critical resources to states and Tribal communities to address the overdose crisis through prevention, opioid overdose reversal medications, treatment (including medications for opioid use disorder, or MOUD), and recovery support.

"America’s addiction and overdose crises are tearing apart families and communities, and meeting this challenge requires honesty, courage, and bold action," said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "We are putting power back in the hands of states and Tribes to build solutions that reflect their people and their traditions. This investment is about saving lives, restoring hope, and making our communities whole again."

"With the rise of polysubstance abuse and increasing role of stimulants in overdose deaths, it has never been more important to comprehensively address the disease of addiction and the root drivers of this crisis," said SAMHSA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Dr. Art Kleinschmidt. "State and Tribal Opioid Response funding provides critical resources to help prevent addiction, provide evidence-based treatment, and support long-term recovery and sobriety."

The allocations include $1.48 billion for State Opioid Response and nearly $63 million for Tribal Opioid Response.

Since the SOR program began in 2018, states report that nearly 1.3 million people have received treatment services, including more than 650,000 who received MOUD. Through the SOR program, nearly 1.5 million people have received recovery support services. SAMHSA grantees reported distributing more than 10 million opioid overdose reversal kits, with opioid overdose reversal medications being used to reverse more than 550,000 overdoses. Since the TOR program began in 2018, Tribes report that approximately 16,500 patients have received treatment services, and SAMHSA grantees reported distributing more than 116,500 naloxone kits, with opioid reversal medications being used to reverse more than 1,750 overdoses.

Opioid response grant successes are most evident in qualitative improvements in the lives of participants. At the six-month follow-up, most individuals served through SOR funding reported improved housing stability, social connectedness, health, and employment and education achievement, as well as increased abstinence from alcohol or drug use. For most participants, mental health outcomes also improved, with clients reporting less depression, less anxiety, better behavioral control, and fewer suicide attempts.

Preventing substance misuse, expanding access to treatment, and supporting long-term recovery are key pillars of SAMHSA’s newly released Strategic Priorities. These priorities are foundational to achieving the Administration’s Make America Healthy Again goals.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To locate a treatment facility or provider, visit FindTreatment.gov.

Table of State Opioid Response (SOR) Awards

Grantee 2025 Award Alaska State Dept of Health and Social Services $5,991,536 Alabama State Dept of Mental Health $16,181,718 Arkansas Division of Aging Adult and Behavioral Health $10,651,261 American Samoa Department of Health $500,000 Arizona Health Care Cost Containment Systems $34,800,088 California State Dept/Health Care Services $105,677,209 Colorado State Dept of Human Services $20,805,885 Connecticut State Dept of Mental Health/Addiction Services $15,027,053 D.C. Department of Behavioral Health $25,166,719 Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health $38,808,934 Florida State Department of Children and Families $104,294,533 FSM Dept Of Health and Social Affairs – Micronesia $500,000 Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities $28,959,806 Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center $500,000 Hawaii State Department of Health – Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division $4,000,000 Iowa State Dept of Public Health $8,965,676 Idaho State Dept of Health and Welfare $7,835,129 Illinois State Department of Human Services $36,714,994 Indiana Family & Social Services Admin $30,274,611 Kansas State Department for Aging and Disability Services $8,326,259 Kentucky State Cabinet/Health/Family Services $37,220,314 Louisiana State Office of Behavioral Health $18,001,460 Massachusetts State Dept of Public Health $59,526,835 Maryland State Department of Health $53,151,656 Maine State Dept of Health and Human Services $9,794,198 Michigan State Department of Health and Human Services $36,376,429 Minnesota State Department of Human Services $11,297,261 Missouri State Dept of Mental Health $26,347,627 Northern Mariana Islands Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation $500,000 Mississippi State Department of Mental Health $7,099,537 Montana State Dept of Public Health & Human Services $4,344,020 North Carolina State Dept of Health & Human Services $36,616,919 North Dakota State Department of Human Services $4,000,000 Nebraska State Dept of Health & Human Services $4,589,908 New Hampshire State Dept of Health Statistics/Data Management $29,890,890 New Jersey State Department of Human Services $68,788,243 New Mexico State Department of Human Services $11,790,310 Nevada Department of Health and Human Services $16,634,894 New York State of Alcoholism/Substance Abuse $56,135,494 Ohio State Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services $100,226,750 Oklahoma Dept Of Mental Health/Substance Abuse $15,800,749 Oregon Health Authority Directors Office Financial Services $15,276,923 Pennsylvania State Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs $83,151,776 Puerto Rico Department of Mental Health and Anti-Addiction Services Administration $12,537,000 Republic Of Palau Ministry of Health $500,000 Rhode Island Dept of Behavioral Healthcare/Developmental Disabilities $11,363,011 South Carolina State Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services $18,798,164 South Dakota State Department of Social Services $4,070,272 Tennessee State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services $31,360,290 Texas Health and Human Services Commission $52,101,635 Utah Department of Health and Human Services $10,702,155 Virginia State Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services $27,341,874 Virgin Islands Department of Health $500,000 Vermont State Agency of Human Services $5,991,536 Washington Health Care Authority $27,125,699 Wisconsin Department of Health Services $17,790,145 West Virginia Dept of Human Services $45,774,615 Wyoming State Department of Health $4,000,000 TOTAL $1,480,500,000

Table of Tribal Opioid Response (TOR) Awards