HHS Provides More Than $1.5 Billion in State and Tribal Opioid Response Grants
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), today allocated more than $1.5 billion in FY25 continuation funding awards for the State Opioid Response (SOR) and Tribal Opioid Response (TOR) grants. This funding provides critical resources to states and Tribal communities to address the overdose crisis through prevention, opioid overdose reversal medications, treatment (including medications for opioid use disorder, or MOUD), and recovery support.
"America’s addiction and overdose crises are tearing apart families and communities, and meeting this challenge requires honesty, courage, and bold action," said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "We are putting power back in the hands of states and Tribes to build solutions that reflect their people and their traditions. This investment is about saving lives, restoring hope, and making our communities whole again."
"With the rise of polysubstance abuse and increasing role of stimulants in overdose deaths, it has never been more important to comprehensively address the disease of addiction and the root drivers of this crisis," said SAMHSA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Dr. Art Kleinschmidt. "State and Tribal Opioid Response funding provides critical resources to help prevent addiction, provide evidence-based treatment, and support long-term recovery and sobriety."
The allocations include $1.48 billion for State Opioid Response and nearly $63 million for Tribal Opioid Response.
Since the SOR program began in 2018, states report that nearly 1.3 million people have received treatment services, including more than 650,000 who received MOUD. Through the SOR program, nearly 1.5 million people have received recovery support services. SAMHSA grantees reported distributing more than 10 million opioid overdose reversal kits, with opioid overdose reversal medications being used to reverse more than 550,000 overdoses. Since the TOR program began in 2018, Tribes report that approximately 16,500 patients have received treatment services, and SAMHSA grantees reported distributing more than 116,500 naloxone kits, with opioid reversal medications being used to reverse more than 1,750 overdoses.
Opioid response grant successes are most evident in qualitative improvements in the lives of participants. At the six-month follow-up, most individuals served through SOR funding reported improved housing stability, social connectedness, health, and employment and education achievement, as well as increased abstinence from alcohol or drug use. For most participants, mental health outcomes also improved, with clients reporting less depression, less anxiety, better behavioral control, and fewer suicide attempts.
Preventing substance misuse, expanding access to treatment, and supporting long-term recovery are key pillars of SAMHSA’s newly released Strategic Priorities. These priorities are foundational to achieving the Administration’s Make America Healthy Again goals.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To locate a treatment facility or provider, visit FindTreatment.gov.
Table of State Opioid Response (SOR) Awards
|Grantee
|2025 Award
|Alaska State Dept of Health and Social Services
|
$5,991,536
|Alabama State Dept of Mental Health
|
$16,181,718
|Arkansas Division of Aging Adult and Behavioral Health
|
$10,651,261
|American Samoa Department of Health
|
$500,000
|Arizona Health Care Cost Containment Systems
|
$34,800,088
|California State Dept/Health Care Services
|
$105,677,209
|Colorado State Dept of Human Services
|
$20,805,885
|Connecticut State Dept of Mental Health/Addiction Services
|
$15,027,053
|D.C. Department of Behavioral Health
|
$25,166,719
|Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health
|
$38,808,934
|Florida State Department of Children and Families
|
$104,294,533
|FSM Dept Of Health and Social Affairs – Micronesia
|
$500,000
|Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities
|
$28,959,806
|Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center
|
$500,000
|Hawaii State Department of Health – Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division
|
$4,000,000
|Iowa State Dept of Public Health
|
$8,965,676
|Idaho State Dept of Health and Welfare
|
$7,835,129
|Illinois State Department of Human Services
|
$36,714,994
|Indiana Family & Social Services Admin
|
$30,274,611
|Kansas State Department for Aging and Disability Services
|
$8,326,259
|Kentucky State Cabinet/Health/Family Services
|
$37,220,314
|Louisiana State Office of Behavioral Health
|
$18,001,460
|Massachusetts State Dept of Public Health
|
$59,526,835
|Maryland State Department of Health
|
$53,151,656
|Maine State Dept of Health and Human Services
|
$9,794,198
|Michigan State Department of Health and Human Services
|
$36,376,429
|Minnesota State Department of Human Services
|
$11,297,261
|Missouri State Dept of Mental Health
|
$26,347,627
|Northern Mariana Islands Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation
|
$500,000
|Mississippi State Department of Mental Health
|
$7,099,537
|Montana State Dept of Public Health & Human Services
|
$4,344,020
|North Carolina State Dept of Health & Human Services
|
$36,616,919
|North Dakota State Department of Human Services
|
$4,000,000
|Nebraska State Dept of Health & Human Services
|
$4,589,908
|New Hampshire State Dept of Health Statistics/Data Management
|
$29,890,890
|New Jersey State Department of Human Services
|
$68,788,243
|New Mexico State Department of Human Services
|
$11,790,310
|Nevada Department of Health and Human Services
|
$16,634,894
|New York State of Alcoholism/Substance Abuse
|
$56,135,494
|Ohio State Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services
|
$100,226,750
|Oklahoma Dept Of Mental Health/Substance Abuse
|
$15,800,749
|Oregon Health Authority Directors Office Financial Services
|
$15,276,923
|Pennsylvania State Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs
|
$83,151,776
|Puerto Rico Department of Mental Health and Anti-Addiction Services Administration
|
$12,537,000
|Republic Of Palau Ministry of Health
|
$500,000
|Rhode Island Dept of Behavioral Healthcare/Developmental Disabilities
|
$11,363,011
|South Carolina State Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services
|
$18,798,164
|South Dakota State Department of Social Services
|
$4,070,272
|Tennessee State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services
|
$31,360,290
|Texas Health and Human Services Commission
|
$52,101,635
|Utah Department of Health and Human Services
|
$10,702,155
|Virginia State Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services
|
$27,341,874
|Virgin Islands Department of Health
|
$500,000
|Vermont State Agency of Human Services
|
$5,991,536
|Washington Health Care Authority
|
$27,125,699
|Wisconsin Department of Health Services
|
$17,790,145
|West Virginia Dept of Human Services
|
$45,774,615
|Wyoming State Department of Health
|
$4,000,000
|TOTAL
|
$1,480,500,000
Table of Tribal Opioid Response (TOR) Awards
|Grantee
|2025 Award
|Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma
|
$886,015
|Ahtna' T'Aene Nene' D/B/A Copper River Native Association
|
$238,563
|Akiachak Native Community
|
$250,000
|Akiak Native Community
|
$249,999
|Albuquerque Area Indian Health Board
|
$1,476,692
|Aleutian-Pribilof Island Association
|
$295,338
|Aroostook Micmac Council
|
$250,000
|Bad River Band of Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians
|
$157,827
|Bay Mills Indian Community
|
$250,000
|Black Feet Tribe
|
$502,075
|California Rural Indian Health Board
|
$502,075
|Catawba Indian Nation
|
$250,000
|Chapa-De Indian Health Program, Inc.
|
$250,000
|Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority
|
$424,613
|Cherokee Nation
|
$2,067,369
|Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes
|
$502,075
|Chickaloon Native Village
|
$295,338
|Chickasaw Nation
|
$2,067,369
|Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
|
$2,004,756
|Citizen Potawatomi Nation
|
$886,015
|Cocopah Indian Tribe
|
$250,000
|Comanche Nation
|
$295,338
|Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes
|
$250,000
|Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation
|
$502,075
|Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Inc.
|
$886,015
|Delaware Tribe Of Indians
|
$250,000
|Eastern Aleutian Tribes, Inc.
|
$250,000
|Eastern Shoshone Tribe
|
$295,338
|Fairbanks Native Association
|
$250,000
|Feather River Tribal Health, Inc.
|
$250,000
|Five Sandoval Indian Pueblos, Inc.
|
$250,000
|Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe
|
$249,979
|Forest County Potawatomi Community
|
$250,000
|Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes
|
$295,330
|Gila River Health Care Corporation
|
$886,015
|Great Plains Tribal Chairmen'S Health Board
|
$795,338
|Hannahville Indian Community
|
$250,000
|Hopi Tribe
|
$295,338
|Hualapai Tribal Council
|
$249,999
|Indian Health Council, Inc.
|
$250,000
|Iowa Tribe Of Oklahoma, Inc.
|
$250,000
|Karuk Tribe
|
$295,338
|Kawerak, Inc.
|
$250,000
|Keetoowah Economic Development Authority
|
$295,338
|Kenaitze Indian Tribe
|
$250,000
|Ketchikan Indian Corporation
|
$244,071
|Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (Inc)
|
$295,338
|Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas
|
$250,000
|Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma
|
$295,338
|K'Ima:W Medical Center
|
$295,338
|Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma
|
$295,338
|Knik Tribe
|
$283,359
|Kodiak Area Native Association
|
$295,338
|Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Govern/Board
|
$291,089
|Lummi Indian Business Council
|
$250,000
|Maniilaq Health Center
|
$250,000
|Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation
|
$249,993
|Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe
|
$250,000
|Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians
|
$249,938
|Mathiesen Memorial Health Clinic
|
$250,000
|Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe
|
$191,367
|Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
|
$425,000
|Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma
|
$250,000
|Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut
|
$250,000
|Mount Sanford Tribal Consortium
|
$249,998
|Muscogee Creek Nation
|
$886,015
|Nambe Pueblo Governor's Office
|
$295,338
|Native Village of Goodnews Bay
|
$249,999
|Navajo Nation Tribal Government
|
$2,067,369
|Ninilchik Village
|
$295,338
|Nooksack Indian Tribe
|
$250,000
|Northern Arapaho Tribe
|
$295,338
|Northern Cheyenne Tribe
|
$294,458
|Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board
|
$9,044,061
|Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi
|
$250,000
|Oglala Lakota Division of Behavioral Health
|
$750,000
|Ohkay Owingeh
|
$250,000
|Oneida Tribe Of Wisconsin
|
$425,000
|Osage Nation Si-Si A-Pe-Txa
|
$295,338
|Pala Band of Mission Indians
|
$246,720
|Pawnee Tribe of Oklahoma
|
$250,000
|Peoria Tribe Of Indians of Oklahoma
|
$250,000
|Pleasant Point Indian Reservation
|
$250,000
|Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma
|
$250,000
|Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation
|
$249,927
|Pueblo of Pojoaque
|
$250,000
|Quapaw Tribe of Oklahoma
|
$250,000
|Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians
|
$250,000
|Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians
|
$250,000
|Reno-Sparks Indian Colony
|
$295,338
|Riverside-San Bernardino County Ind Health
|
$425,000
|Rocky Boy Health Board
|
$295,077
|Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council
|
$849,745
|Rosebud Sioux Tribe
|
$424,677
|Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe
|
$250,000
|Santee Sioux Tribe of Nebraska
|
$194,672
|Santo Domingo Tribe
|
$292,426
|Sault Sainte Marie Tribe/Chippewa Indian
|
$425,000
|Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians
|
$118,108
|Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, The
|
$295,337
|Seminole Tribe of Florida
|
$250,000
|Seneca Cayuga Tribe of Oklahoma
|
$250,000
|Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians
|
$250,000
|Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation of Idaho
|
$295,338
|Shoshone-Paiute Tribes
|
$249,876
|Sierra Tribal Consortium, Inc.
|
$250,000
|Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate
|
$295,338
|Sokaogan Chippewa Community
|
$294,990
|Southcentral Foundation
|
$886,015
|Southeast Alaska Reg Hlth Consortium
|
$502,075
|Southern Indian Health Council
|
$249,998
|Southern Plains Tribal Health Board Foundation
|
$886,015
|Southern Ute Indian Tribe
|
$249,993
|Spirit Lake Tribe
|
$250,000
|St Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin
|
$295,338
|Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
|
$295,338
|Stockbridge-Munsee Community
|
$293,557
|Susanville Indian Rancheria
|
$250,000
|Tanana Chiefs Conference, Inc.
|
$502,075
|Taos, Pueblo Of
|
$250,000
|The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Indians
|
$295,338
|Tohono O'Odham Nation
|
$502,075
|Tolowa Dee-Ni Nation
|
$250,000
|Tule River Indian Health Center, Inc.
|
$250,000
|Tunica-Biloxi Indians of Louisiana
|
$250,000
|Tuolumne Me Wuk Indian Health Center, Inc.
|
$229,036
|Turtle Mountain Tribe
|
$425,000
|Two Feathers Native American Families Services
|
$295,338
|United Indian Health Services, Inc.
|
$501,908
|Viejas Band Of Kumeyaay Indians
|
$250,000
|Village Of Alakanuk
|
$250,000
|Wabanaki Health And Wellness
|
$295,338
|Washoe Tribe Of Nevada And California
|
$250,000
|Wichita & Affiliated Tribes
|
$295,338
|Winnebago Tribe Of Nebraska
|
$250,000
|Wyandotte Nation
|
$250,000
|Yavapai Apache Nation
|
$250,000
|Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation
|
$749,999
|Yurok Tribe
|
$295,338
|TOTAL
|
$63,000,000
