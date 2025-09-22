SCDCA to Represent Consumer Interest in Duke Energy Progress Filing: Public Hearings Scheduled

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) intervened to represent the interests of consumers as the Public Service Commission (PSC) evaluates a utility rate increase request filed by Duke Energy Progress. The company serves customers living in 13 counties in the Midlands, Pee Dee and Grand Strand areas.

Duke Energy Progress is asking the PSC to approve a rate increase of 15%, which amounts to about $22 per month, for the average residential customer. Duke Energy Progress says the rise in rates will cover efforts to strengthen the company’s grid, serve a growing customer base, improve storm readiness and maintain/enhance their generation fleet. For more information on the company's request, click here. To view the PSC Docket, click here.

Duke Energy Progress customers have opportunities in September and October to be heard on the requested rate increase. All hearings will be held in-person, but customers can choose to testify virtually at the Monday, October 27th hearing. During the hearings, the PSC will hear testimony from those who pre-register first. More information, including how to pre-register, can be found on the PSC website. Hearing dates and locations are:

Date and Time of Hearing: Location: Thursday, September 25, 2025

6 p.m. Florence County Council Chambers

County Complex Room 803

180 N. Irby Street,

Florence, South Carolina 29501 Monday, September 29, 2025

6 p.m. Sumter High School Auditorium

2580 McCray’s Mill Road

Sumter, SC 29154 Thursday, October 2, 2025

6 p.m. Lee County Courthouse

123 South Main Street

Bishopville, South Carolina 29010 Monday, October 27, 2025

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Columbia - In-person or Virtually:

Public Service Commission Hearing Room

101 Executive Center Drive,

Columbia, South Carolina 29210 Monday, October 27, 2025

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Columbia - In-person or Virtually:

Public Service Commission Hearing Room

101 Executive Center Drive,

Columbia, South Carolina 29210

As the consumer advocate, SCDCA can intervene in utility ratemaking before the PSC and serves to advocate for the interest of consumers, i.e.: those purchasing utility services for a personal, family or household purpose. As a part of SCDCA’s mission to educate the public, this information is distributed to make South Carolinians aware of this case and its potential impact on their lives.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

###